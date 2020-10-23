Stephen Willis Evert

BRANSON, Mo. -- Stephen Willis Evert, 77, passed away Sept. 22, 2019, at his home in Branson. He received a memorial service in Branson and was scheduled to have one in La Crosse. Due to illness and COVID-19, it has been postponed a few times. A service will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, at Old Hickory Park, 1200 Jonathon Lane, 301 Red Apple Dr., 55947. Because of COVID-19 concerns the celebration service will be outside in a park shelter.

Steve was born in Prairie du Chien, Sept. 30, 1941, the son of the late Willis and Margaret (Sletteland) Evert. A 1959 graduate of Onalaska High School. He graduated from UW-La Crosse, in 1963 and received a Master's in counseling from St. Thomas.

Steve taught and coached from 1963 through 1983, in the St. Paul school system. He became a certified out-patient counselor and worked in hospitals in Las Vegas, Modesto and Sacramento, Calif., Fond du Lac, Wis., and Des Moines, Iowa. He retired in 2007, after a career as an owner of assistive living homes in northern Wisconsin, and moved with his wife, Beth, to Branson.

Steve enjoyed his family, had great wit and humor, loved sports, animals, and political discussions. He was very close to his father and father's buddies. He was an excellent athlete and played at the high school and college levels. He still holds Onalaska's record 73% completion rate, as a Hilltopper football quarterback. He lettered from his sophomore year on in football, basketball, and baseball. Many consider him one of the best athletes graduating from Onalaska. His favorite all time baseball player was New York Yankee, Mickey Mantle.

Steve is survived by his loving wife, Beth (Elizabeth); his so, Scott (Sara Jane Darling); daughter, Lori (Per Breiehagen); granddaughter, Anja; and grandson, Steven (Eman); two great grandsons, Adam and Dean; stepchildren, Catherine, Patti, and Jeff; brother, Tom (Bette Lang), with whom he was very close and enjoyed frequent communication; along with niece, Kris Evert (Jerry Danner); and nephew, Jeff Evert (Julie), who dearly enjoyed his antics. Also mourning Steve's passing are special cousins, Karen Popenfus, Bruce Groom (Becky), Julie Schlender (Jim), Erik Tolvstad, and Signe Rose.

Steve was predeceased by Nancy Stephan, mother of his beloved children, Scott and Lori; precious granddaughter, Jaclyn; cousin, Carl Tolvstad; and aunts and uncles.

Steve believed in God's grace and mercy.

We enjoyed Steve's creativity, intelligence, love, and humor. He is in our hearts forever.