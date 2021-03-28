Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Steven Harold Anderson
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Bangor Chapel
102 Hattan St
Bangor, WI

Steven Harold Anderson

WEST SALEM -- Steven Harold Anderson, 68, of West Salem passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Mulder Health Care Facility in West Salem.

He was born Jan. 5, 1953, in Oceanside, Calif., to Charles and Lauris Anderson. Steve graduated from Brookwood High School in Ontario, Wis. He married the love of his life, Kathy Tatroe, April 15, 1978. Steve worked in construction with his dad, moving houses. A big project was moving a barn over Highway 131, called Wildcat Mountain. In 1982, he moved to La Crosse and was employed by the La Crosse County Sheriff's Department; moving up the ranks from jailer to captain. He retired in May of 2019 after 37 years. Steve enjoyed hunting, traveling the country, camping, and watching the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers. Two of his most memorable hunting experiences were in 1972, when he went to Alaska and shot "Herbert" and again in 2010, when he shot his big buck.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Kathy; three children, Joseph (Elise) of West Salem, Clark (Jordan) of Melrose, and special Heidi; two grandchildren, Sidney Kathleen and Rudy Steven; two sisters, Amy (Ted) of La Crosse and Renae (Tony) of Hillsboro; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Private funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 29, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Hwy. 162 and Hattan St., Bangor. Pastor Mark Clements will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Little Falls. The service will be live streamed via the funeral home's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to First Presbyterian Church of Bangor. Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.

The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice and Mulder Health Care Facility for their compassionate care and our neighbors, who have helped us immensely.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Bangor Chapel
102 Hattan St, Bangor, WI
Mar
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
live streamed via the funeral home's Facebook page
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Bangor Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Bangor Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
I am so sorry to hear about Steve's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you. I wish I could have attended his service, but I was there in spirit. May he rest in peace, he was a wonderful and kind man and will be terribly missed.
Jerica Ryan
March 31, 2021
Melissa Pecha and family!
March 29, 2021
We are saddened to hear about Steve's passing. Your family will be in our prayers.
Ken and Kim Schmidt
March 28, 2021
Deepest condolences to the family of Steve. He was a great guy to work with. Always treated people with respect
Clarence stellner
March 28, 2021
Oh my deepest sympathies to you all. Cherish your beautiful memories. God Bless You and Steve´s memory
Cindy Tracey
March 28, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of the passing of Steve Anderson. Steve was an amazing man and a great leader. I'm humbled and proud to have worked under his leadership. My thoughts and prayers are with the Anderson family during this difficult time.
Nikki Miller
March 28, 2021
We are so very sorry to hear of Steve´s passing. Our sincere condolences to the family.
John and Cindi Ryan
March 28, 2021
I am so sad to read of Steve´s passing. He was such a nice man. I´m so very sorry for your heartbreaking loss. My Sympathies to you , Kathy, and all of your family. Give Heidi a hug from me.
Julie Harris
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results