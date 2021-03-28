Steven Harold Anderson

WEST SALEM -- Steven Harold Anderson, 68, of West Salem passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Mulder Health Care Facility in West Salem.

He was born Jan. 5, 1953, in Oceanside, Calif., to Charles and Lauris Anderson. Steve graduated from Brookwood High School in Ontario, Wis. He married the love of his life, Kathy Tatroe, April 15, 1978. Steve worked in construction with his dad, moving houses. A big project was moving a barn over Highway 131, called Wildcat Mountain. In 1982, he moved to La Crosse and was employed by the La Crosse County Sheriff's Department; moving up the ranks from jailer to captain. He retired in May of 2019 after 37 years. Steve enjoyed hunting, traveling the country, camping, and watching the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers. Two of his most memorable hunting experiences were in 1972, when he went to Alaska and shot "Herbert" and again in 2010, when he shot his big buck.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Kathy; three children, Joseph (Elise) of West Salem, Clark (Jordan) of Melrose, and special Heidi; two grandchildren, Sidney Kathleen and Rudy Steven; two sisters, Amy (Ted) of La Crosse and Renae (Tony) of Hillsboro; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Private funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 29, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Hwy. 162 and Hattan St., Bangor. Pastor Mark Clements will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Little Falls. The service will be live streamed via the funeral home's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to First Presbyterian Church of Bangor. Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.

The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice and Mulder Health Care Facility for their compassionate care and our neighbors, who have helped us immensely.