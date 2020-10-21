Steven 'Pete' Bernard Johnson

HOLMEN -- Steven 'Pete' Bernard Johnson, 69, of Holmen passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, with his beloved daughters by his side.

Steve is survived by his wife of nearly 49 years, Gaye; daughters, Ginny (Eric) Lewison, Cary (Tom) Zimmerman and Sara (Bryan Olsen) Johnson; grandchildren, Paige Lewison, Paityn Lewison, Jon Olsen and Shea Zimmerman; brother, Scott (Diana) Johnson; sister, Diane Jostad; and many, many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Gary Johnson; and a niece, Rebecca Jostad; brother-in-law, Paul Jostad; and sister-in-law, Karen Johnson.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at der Ferkle Barn, N7395 County Road W, Holmen. A service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Carol Garman officiating. Interment will be in the Halfway Creek Cemetery. Masks and appropriate social distancing are appreciated. A celebration of life will follow at der Ferkle Barn.

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel, West Salem is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family would like to thank the Carbone Cancer Center at UW-Madson and the Hemotology Department at Gundersen Health System of La Crosse, and particularly Dr. Wayne Bottner. Memorials will be directed to these two fine institutions.