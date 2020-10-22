Steven G. Thompson

ONALASKA -- Steven G. Thompson, 75, of Onalaska passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, surrounded by his family and loved ones, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's and dementia.

Private family services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Onalaska. Burial will take place in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Those who wish to may access the live stream of the funeral Mass through the church's website at www.stpatsonalaska.com. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family. The complete obituary and an online guest book are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.