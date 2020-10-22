Menu
Search
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Steven G. Thompson
1945 - 2020
BORN
August 18, 1945
DIED
October 20, 2020

Steven G. Thompson

ONALASKA -- Steven G. Thompson, 75, of Onalaska passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, surrounded by his family and loved ones, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's and dementia.

Private family services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Onalaska. Burial will take place in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Those who wish to may access the live stream of the funeral Mass through the church's website at www.stpatsonalaska.com. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family. The complete obituary and an online guest book are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church
view a livestream of the service at www.stpatsonalaska.com, Onalaska, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - Onalaska
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
So sorry for your loss. We are praying for your family and asking God to be with you during this difficult time.
Lisa Josephs
Friend
October 21, 2020
Sorry for your loss. I will miss his smile and humor he always had. In my thoughts and prayers.
Sara Taylor
Friend
October 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss. He will be missed by us nice man
Lori and Jack welcher
Friend
October 21, 2020
May perpetual light shine upon him.
Nancy Von Arx
Sister
October 21, 2020