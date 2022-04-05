Steven D. Stoeffler

Steven D. Stoeffler, age 56 of LaCrosse passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in LaCrosse. He was born on April 21, 1965, the son of John and Margaret (McCauley) Stoeffler. Steve graduated from Prairie du Chien High School in 1983. He worked as an Assistant Manager at McDonalds during high school. He later worked for over 30 years in various management positions within the Kwik Trip organization. After an early retirement he found his true calling and happiness in life as a volunteer at several charities including the Alano Club in LaCrosse where he sponsored and inspired countless individuals. Most of all, he loved and cherished his family. He is survived by his siblings: Phyllis (Jerry) Tippery, Tammy Cram, Ken (Mary), Dennis (Tina), Tim (Tracy), and sister-in-law Debbie Stoeffler, numerous nieces and nephews, his dogs, Chance and Sadie, and several close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Mike Stoeffler.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday April 9, 2022, at 10:30 A.M. at St. Gabriel's Church of the Holy Family Parish, Msgr. Charles Stoetzel officiating with burial in Calvary Cemetery both in Prairie du Chien. Friends may call the Garrity Funeral Home on Friday April 8, 2022, from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. where there will be a wake scripture at 7:00 P.M. and on Saturday from 9:15 A.M until the time for departure to church. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Alano Club in LaCrosse and the Holy Family Parish Jay Walkers. The family would like to extend their appreciation for the compassionate care to the medical team at Mayo Clinic Health System in LaCrosse, WI. www.garrityfuneralhome.com