Sue Ann and Donald William Schieche

Sue Ann (Fredricks) Schieche and Donald William Schieche both went to be with their Lord Jesus Christ in 2020.

Sue was born Aug. 4, 1937. Sue was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in October of 2019. It was a devastating diagnosis that Sue chose to keep private. Sue had a deep love for God, family and friends. She also loved to travel and traveled to Texas, to visit Magnolia Market with her granddaughter, daughter, and good friend, prior to her death. Sue was the woman who remembered everyone's birthday and other special occasions. She encouraged and supported everyone around her. She loved to share flowers and treats with special people too. On Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, she passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family.

Don was born June 22, 1935. Don passed away from heart failure, after experiencing a cascade of health issues, starting in August of 2020. His death was peaceful and sudden Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. He was in the hospital with his son at his bedside. He enjoyed reading a good mystery, and always had a ready smile or story to share. Don was a railroad engineer who also loved model trains. He was a talented woodworker and could fix anything, often in a very creative way. He too loved God, family and friends.

Sue and Don are preceded by their parents; their son, Steven; and Sue's sister, Toni Fowler. They are survived by their son, Jeff (Kim) Schieche); daughter, Jolynn (Scott) Retzlaff; eight grandchildren; Don's five siblings and families; and Sue's four siblings and families.

We are planning to celebrate their lives in late spring/early summer 2021. In lieu of flowers, Don's favorite charity is judicialwatch.org and Sue's favorite charity is joniandfriends.org.