Susan Kristine Bolstad

SPARTA - Susan Kristine Bolstad, age 72, of Sparta, passed away suddenly on April 18, 2021 at the Morrow Memorial Home in Sparta. Susan was born in Viroqua on March 17, 1949 to John and Sophie (Yttri) Bolstad. She was baptized and confirmed at North West Prairie Lutheran Church.

Susan graduated from Viroqua High School and attended a short course at WWTC which qualified her to begin her career in accounting at Fort McCoy where she worked for over 30 years. Susan retired in 2013. She then lived in her apartment in Sparta where she enjoyed spending time with family, and watching sports on TV. Susan was an avid Brewers fan and seldom missed watching a game. In 2017 due to health issues, Susan moved into Morrow Home where she was loved and cared for by many compassionate and caring Morrow Home employees.

Susan is survived by her brother, David (Maryann); sisters-in-law: Shirley Bolstad, Yvonne Bolstad, and Ardis Bolstad; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Sophie Bolstad; a sister Marlene Sisbach; three brothers: Harry Bolstad, Thomas Bolstad, and Jimmy Bolstad; and a nephew Jon Bolstad. Blessed be her memory.

Services will be held at the Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua on Saturday June 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Timothy Dunham officiating. Burial will be in the North West Prairie Cemetery, rural Viroqua.

The Thorson Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Viroqua is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com.