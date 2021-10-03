Susan Ann Flynn

MADISON - Susan Ann Flynn, age 80, of Monona, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. She was born on March 2, 1941, in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, the daughter of Leonard and Jeanette (Loonstra) Romanski. On June 6, 1964, she and Norman Flynn were married in Wisconsin Rapids. They both worked as English teachers at La Crosse Aquinas High School early in their careers. They moved to Madison, WI, in 1967.

Susan graduated from Wisconsin Rapids Assumption High School as Salutatorian, and was one of the first in her family to pursue an Undergraduate Degree from University of Wisconsin La Crosse. Upon graduation, she began her career in education, teaching at La Crosse Aquinas High School. She also taught at Winnequah Middle School and was a school counselor at Madison West and LaFollette High Schools after earning her Master's Degree in School Counseling from UW-Madison. Susan went on to earn her PhD in Educational Administration in 1986 from UW-Madison while working full-time and raising three children. She took a leadership role for the Madison School District in charge of the school counselors in the district. She dedicated over 50 years to the field of education.

Susan and her husband, Norman, were members of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM) Parish in Monona for 54 years. Susan was committed to service as a lay minister and served as a member of multiple committees at IHM. She was active in the Neumann Club, the Jaycees and a member of the Wisconsin School Counselor Association.

Susan enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, boating, traveling, and laughing. She travelled widely with her family and her late husband, Norm. She visited all fifty states multiple times, and visited well over 100 countries across six continents. Susan loved nothing more than spending time with the love of her life, and husband of 57 years, Norman, enjoying sunsets together.

Susan was an inspirational woman who demonstrated her love and care for children and growing oneself through education. She was an exceptional mother, professional and student throughout her life. She positively influenced thousands of students and other educators and encouraged education, travel and good stewardship for her children and grandchildren. She will be missed dearly, but lives on in the hearts of her friends and family.

Susan is survived by her children: Melanie (Steve) Flynn McCauley, Andrea (Eric Rossi) Flynn Mogensen and David (Mary Leigh) Flynn; her grandchildren: Jacquelyn and Antonia Mogensen, Cassidy, Alanna and Miranda McCauley, and Julia, Grace and Nicholas Flynn; siblings: Marge Hamm, Betty Peplinski and Sally Cook; and many nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws; and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, with Father Chad Droessler presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family of Susan to be designated for a scholarship fund at La Crosse Aquinas High School for students pursuing the field of education in Susan and Norman's name. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420