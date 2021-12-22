Susan "Sue" K. Schmitz

CASHTON - Susan "Sue" K. Schmitz, 60, of rural Cashton, WI, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Gundersen Medical Center in La Crosse, WI. Sue was born to LeRoy and Mary (Flock) Gronemus. She graduated from Westby High School in 1979, and continued her schooling at the Technical College in La Crosse, WI, to pursue a degree in Early Childhood Education.

Sue and Scott were united in Holy Matrimony on September 13, 1986.

Sue was a dedicated child care provider at the Viroqua Daycare for 40 years. For the last 16 she served as the Director. This was her calling, she dedicated her whole career to caring for children. She took care of so many and would years later begin taking care of the children of her previous day care children. She said, once she got to the grandchildren of her previous children it was time to retire.

Most important to Sue was her family. She grew up with a large family that was very close and remained close all her years. She married Scott and became an instant stepmom to his two children and soon after a mother to Tiffany. She took on this new role the way she did everything in life, with her whole heart. She loved to cook and bake and was known for amazing jelly rolls, fresh baked bread and homemade grape juice from the farms grape vine. One specialty her stepson Shaun particularly liked was her two toned cookies. Her meals were always large and amazing and everyone looked forward to her meatballs at the family Christmas.

She loved to work in her garden, it was large and impressive and she shared the bounty each year with whomever could use some. She took to the farm quickly having spent time on her families farm as a child and was Scotts right hand in all the chores and hard work. She loved her animals dearly and would feed all the barn cats each day. In later years after the milk cows were gone she began to enjoy with Scott the beautiful and unique birds that she fed in the front yard. She would tell her grandson not to shoot Grammy's pretty birds . . . Sue has touched so many lives and will be remember as an amazing person by so many. We will keep her memory alive with stories and hold her in our hearts.

Sue is survived by her husband of 35 years, Scott; their daughter, Tiffany (Darrick) Thurston of Cataract, WI; Scott's son, Larry (Adam Mormann) Schmitz of Sparta, WI; grandchildren: Deagan, Hadley, Maddie and Gavin; mother-in-law, Bea Schmitz of Sparta, WI; siblings: Daniel (Catherine) Gronemus of Cambridge, WI, David (Robin) Gronemus of VA, Thomas (Lindy) Gronemus of Viroqua, WI, and Jean (Tom) Myhre of La Crosse, WI; brothers and sisters-in-law: Connie Gronemus of Cuba City, WI, Greg (Kathy) Schmitz of Cashton, Naomi (Tom) Rislow of Cashton, Mark (Bonnie) Schmitz of Stewartville, MN, David (Pat) Schmitz of Black River Falls, WI, Cory (Jill Pasche) Schmitz of Lewiston, MN; along with many nieces, nephews; other relatives; and dear friends.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy and Mary Gronemus; brother, Donald Gronemus; Scott's son, Shaun Schmitz; father-in-law, Duane Schmitz; brother-in-law, Mike Schmitz; and sister-in-law, Jan Schmitz.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, December 20, 2021, 10:30 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton, WI. Father Michael Klos and Father Eric Berns officiated. Burial to follow in the Leon Cemetery at a later date. Family and friends were invited for visitation Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 1:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton. Visitation was also held on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.