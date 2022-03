My grandma Susan was one of the most giving, selfless people I've known. She kept a huge garden, made really good desserts (often from fruit from that garden), and later in life, developed an ability to issue a witty remark. She prayed daily and said the rosary on at minimum a weekly basis. I am grateful for having been able to celebrate her 100, 101, and 102 year birthdays with her (103 we missed because of COVID). We are lucky to have had her in our lives so long, and I am grateful that she has found peace and is with God now. I love you grandma.

Amy Susan Dill Grandchild February 26, 2021