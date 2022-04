A truly remarkable woman with extraordinary qualities that lit up this world. She was deeply loved by her friends and family. I am grateful to have called her family of my own for a long time. She helped me many ways in life and gave me advice, direction and reassurance I will never forget. Suzanne had an affinity to coordinate and conduct business with wit and precision. Even until her final days of life she sold properties and networked her business. She found much success throughout her many years. May you rest in peace Suzanne Kresse, your legacy and love on Earth lives on in your family forever.

Andrew Placzek Other January 5, 2022