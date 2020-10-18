Suzanne Marie Campbell

Suzanne Marie Campbell, 88, passed from this life to the next Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. A lifelong resident of Eau Claire, Wis., Sue spent the last two years of her life at Brookdale Clare Bridge in La Crosse.

ue always said she had lived a great life. She married her true love, Skip Campbell, in 1954. Together they had three children. In addition to being a great mother, Sue was an avid gardener, animal lover, pincushion doll collector, and prayer warrior.

Her high school yearbook caption reads, "She causes a small riot wherever she goes." This statement held true throughout her life, even as she struggled with dementia. Suzie's smile and twinkling eyes endeared her to many.

She is survived by her children, Jill (Don) Link, Lori Campbell (Bill Buchta), Scott (Christy) Campbell; grandchildren, Britteny (Ryan) Schwoerer, Shannon (Ryan) Wolf, Claire (Tim) Rosean, Sam (Katie) Link, Maggie (Rick) Westermann, and Joshua Campbell; 12 great-grandchildren; her sister, Mary Ellen Rau; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Bertha Erickson; her husband, Skip; and brother, Steve Erickson.

The family would like to thank two dear childhood friends for visiting Sue in Eau Claire and La Crosse, Kenny (Margaret) Schoenberg and Tommy "Buck" Baker. You epitomize what true friendship is.

Heartfelt thanks to Executive Director Jessica Lapic, Rachel Keehner (Gundersen PA), and all the workers at Brookdale Clare Bridge. You have all been the hands and heart of Christ, as you care for and love those who cannot be touched and loved on by their families, because of COVID. May God bless and protect you all.

Sue and Skip, united at last, will be interred at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Spooner, Wis., at a date to be determined in the summer of 2021.

2 Timothy 4:7, "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith."

Mom, we are so proud of you. Always and forever, Jill, Lori, and Scott.

Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.