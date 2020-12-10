Sylvia (Shu-Mai) Lu Chow

Sylvia (Shu-Mai) Lu Chow, 94, of La Crosse died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in La Crosse. She was born Nov. 20, 1926, in Taipei, Taiwan, to Yen-nan Lu and Chin Liu. She married Edward P. Chow, in 1955 in Taipei, Taiwan.

She is survived by her daughter, Luna F. Chou; two sons, Yen-lu (Yee-Ling) and Etuan (Roxana); and her nephew, Richard Lu, who is like another son to her.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; brother, Louis Lu; and her parents.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, in Saint James the Less Catholic Church, 1032 Caledonia St., La Crosse. The Rev. James Altman will officiate, with burial to be held in Falls Church, Va. Family and friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass Friday at church.

Memorials are preferred to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe for the Catechetical Center; or the Institute of Christ the King Seminarian Fund.

