Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sylvia Lu Chow
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020

Sylvia (Shu-Mai) Lu Chow

Sylvia (Shu-Mai) Lu Chow, 94, of La Crosse died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in La Crosse. She was born Nov. 20, 1926, in Taipei, Taiwan, to Yen-nan Lu and Chin Liu. She married Edward P. Chow, in 1955 in Taipei, Taiwan.

She is survived by her daughter, Luna F. Chou; two sons, Yen-lu (Yee-Ling) and Etuan (Roxana); and her nephew, Richard Lu, who is like another son to her.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; brother, Louis Lu; and her parents.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, in Saint James the Less Catholic Church, 1032 Caledonia St., La Crosse. The Rev. James Altman will officiate, with burial to be held in Falls Church, Va. Family and friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass Friday at church.

Memorials are preferred to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe for the Catechetical Center; or the Institute of Christ the King Seminarian Fund.

Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 10, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Saint James the Less Catholic Church
WI
Dec
11
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Saint James the Less Catholic Church
1032 Caledonia St., La Crosse, WI
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I have such fond memories of Sylvia as a next door neighbor before she moved to the nursing home she was such a delight to visit with. A beautiful soul is in Heaven for sure,My condolences to Luna and her Brothers.
Pat Seubert
December 11, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results