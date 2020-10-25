Menu
Search
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Tammy Lynn Simon
1962 - 2020
BORN
September 15, 1962
DIED
October 15, 2020

Tammy Lynn (Crivits) Simon

ONALASKA -- Tammy Lynn (Crivits) Simon, 58, of Onalaska died in her home unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. She was born Sept. 15, 1962, in Blair, to Willard and Eileen (Odemoe) Crivits. On Aug. 1, 1981, she married Gene R. Simon.

Tammy loved being outdoors, cooking, baking, crocheting and riding her Harley. She adored Little Jiminy Cricket. Tammy worked at Gundersen Hospital. Her wishes were to be cremated with no services.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Gene; sisters, Alice Bakken of Galesville, Ruth (Dallas) Ellefson of La Crosse, Linda (Gene) Atkinson of Black River Falls, Janice (Calvin) Anderson of Ettrick, Diane Nilsestueen and EllaMae Hanson both of Blair; brothers, Harold Crivits and Kenneth Crivits, both of Blair, Wallace (Judy) Crivits of Ettrick, Richard Crivits of Blair, Maynard (Monica) Crivits and Larry (Crystal) Crivits, both of Blair; along with many nieces and nephews. Tammy was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; two sisters-in-law; and three brothers-in-law.

Tammy's family loved her so much. She enjoyed visiting with them and her many friends at Gundersen Health System. She will be missed.

Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family. Please visit www.schumacher-kish for an online guestbook.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - Onalaska
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
So sorry for the loss of this beautiful woman, she was such a hard worker and such a nice lady, she will be so missed.
Vivian Graham
Friend
October 23, 2020
It’s always sad when someone you grew up with passes away. We knew each other since grade school & then we parted ways after high school. We recently got to hang out together for an evening of music & dancing (it was probably a year or two ago). We hadn’t seen each other since high school. Our condolences go out to the entire Crivits family. May you Rest In Peace Tammy.
Vern & Wendy Tranberg
Classmate
October 22, 2020