ONALASKA -- Tammy Lynn (Crivits) Simon, 58, of Onalaska died in her home unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. She was born Sept. 15, 1962, in Blair, to Willard and Eileen (Odemoe) Crivits. On Aug. 1, 1981, she married Gene R. Simon.

Tammy loved being outdoors, cooking, baking, crocheting and riding her Harley. She adored Little Jiminy Cricket. Tammy worked at Gundersen Hospital. Her wishes were to be cremated with no services.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Gene; sisters, Alice Bakken of Galesville, Ruth (Dallas) Ellefson of La Crosse, Linda (Gene) Atkinson of Black River Falls, Janice (Calvin) Anderson of Ettrick, Diane Nilsestueen and EllaMae Hanson both of Blair; brothers, Harold Crivits and Kenneth Crivits, both of Blair, Wallace (Judy) Crivits of Ettrick, Richard Crivits of Blair, Maynard (Monica) Crivits and Larry (Crystal) Crivits, both of Blair; along with many nieces and nephews. Tammy was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; two sisters-in-law; and three brothers-in-law.

Tammy's family loved her so much. She enjoyed visiting with them and her many friends at Gundersen Health System. She will be missed.

