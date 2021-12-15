Menu
Tammy L. Sullivan
1971 - 2021
BORN
1971
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Coulee Region Cremation Group
133 Mason St
Onalaska, WI

Tammy L. Sullivan

Tammy L. Sullivan, 50, of Holmen, passed away on December 9, 2021 at Gundersen Health System critical care unit after a four week battle with the Covid 19 virus. Before having covid she seemed to be in good health and had no known comorbidities.

Tammy was born on March 13, 1971, the daughter of Delbert and Annette Martin. She was a 1989 graduate of Holmen High School and later received two associate degrees from Western Technical College. The first degree was a surgical tech, and was employed at Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, AZ, the second degree was in interior design. She worked for many years at Wettstein's Lighting Design as a certified lighting consultant where she made several lifelong friends. The last several years she cashiered at multiple retail outlets including but not limited to, Walmart of Sparta, Sprouts of Tucson, AZ, and most recently, Target of La Crosse.

Tammy was known for her upbeat and at times, quirky personality. She had many interests and hobbies, but most enjoyed her daily hair routine, home remodeling and decor, thrift store fashions, furniture, jewelry, and anything odd. Tammy and her husband of 17 years moved often and lived in a number of different states and communities but always considered the La Crosse area home.

Tammy had an extended family, many friends and coworkers that she enjoyed immensely and kept in contact with throughout the years. She is a committed Christian who will be deeply missed by all the lives that she touched. She now dances in heaven with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

She is survived by her husband, Dan Sullivan; father, Delbert Martin; brother, Clark Martin; and many other extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Annette Martin, and infant brother, Nicholas Martin.

There are no formal services planned but will be having a celebration of Tammy's life that was filled with joy. The celebration will be announced this coming spring. Everyone who enjoyed Tammy is invited to attend. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.


Published by La Crosse Tribune from Dec. 15 to Dec. 26, 2021.
I was honored to be one of this wonderful persons past coworkers she had a personality that made the worst days better and a smile that light up the whole room. I´ll always remember that smile and look of mischief she would get when joking around and laughing she is such a lose. Heavens a much more beautiful place with her there. You will forever be missed sweet Tammy. Thank you for sharing your light with us all.
Tonya
Friend
December 20, 2021
So sorry to read this. I worked with Annette many years ago and knew Tammy & Clark when they were youngsters. Hugs to Delbert.
Karen Clark
December 18, 2021
Thinking about Delbert, Clark and Dan during this hard time. Tammy was a special childhood friend from the old neighborhood. We had a lot of good times and special memories growing up that I will cherish. Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers
Jenny Shaw & Family
December 15, 2021
The world was always happy place with Tammy in it! I miss her @ every brake time.
Ron Dufek
December 15, 2021
Tammy = Vibrant, Beautiful and Fun!! Her passing is still difficult to believe but knowing She is now an Angel in God's Kingdom somehow provides Peace and Comfort. Our Deepest Condolences with Prayers of Strength and Comfort are with Tammy's Family and Friends.
Gary and Kaye Caulum
Friend
December 15, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Barbara and Mick Zielke
Other
December 15, 2021
