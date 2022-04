Terri Becker

Terri Becker, 62, of La Crosse passed away at her home Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. She was born in La Crosse, April 1, 1958, to Romeo J. and Marie (Miller) Becker. She married Bryan Anderson, August 20, 1983, and they later divorced.

She is survived by her son, Brad Anderson; sister, Monica (John) Lambert; brother, Michael Becker; brother-in-law, Harold Carlson; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Linda Carlson.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.schumacher-kish.com.