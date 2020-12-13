Terry P. Pitzner

CAPE COD, Mass./LA CROSSE -- Terry P. Pitzner, 78, of Cape Cod, formerly of La Crosse passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, Mass. He was born Jan. 22, 1942, the son of Harold and Myrabelle (Paulson) Pitzner.

Terry was a 1959 graduate of Central High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and became a Hospital Corpsman and was stationed in Quonet Point, R.I. Terry married a girl from Warwick, R.I., and later divorced. His professional career became aocial services. Terry was a counselor for 12 years at Waterford Country School, Quaker Hill, Conn. In 1976, he directed Wilson House group home in Brattleboro, Vt. In 1982, Terry moved to Provincetown, Mass., where he discovered his passion for photography. He enrolled at the New England School of Photography/Art, majoring in B&W documentary/art genre, graduating with honors. Eventually Terry was working for UNHCR (United Nations High Commission for Refugees) from 1993-2004. Seven of those years were spent in Afghanistan. He also served in Kosovo, Macedonia, Albania, Pakistan and Tanzania. After retirement Terry moved to Ajijic, Jalisco, Mexico.

Terry was loved by the people who were lucky enough to get to know him. He was very upbeat, always seemed to have a smile ready and had a great sense of humor. May he rest in peace.

Terry is survived by his daughter, Michelle Pitzner, Barre, Mass.; his son, William (Lisa) Pitzner, Marston Mills, Mass.; his sister, Paula (Jerry) Cina, De Soto; four grandchildren; nephews and nieces, cousins and friends.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Myrabelle; one grandson.

Services will be at a later date in Vermont.