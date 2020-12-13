Menu
Terry P. Pitzner
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020

Terry P. Pitzner

CAPE COD, Mass./LA CROSSE -- Terry P. Pitzner, 78, of Cape Cod, formerly of La Crosse passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, Mass. He was born Jan. 22, 1942, the son of Harold and Myrabelle (Paulson) Pitzner.

Terry was a 1959 graduate of Central High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and became a Hospital Corpsman and was stationed in Quonet Point, R.I. Terry married a girl from Warwick, R.I., and later divorced. His professional career became aocial services. Terry was a counselor for 12 years at Waterford Country School, Quaker Hill, Conn. In 1976, he directed Wilson House group home in Brattleboro, Vt. In 1982, Terry moved to Provincetown, Mass., where he discovered his passion for photography. He enrolled at the New England School of Photography/Art, majoring in B&W documentary/art genre, graduating with honors. Eventually Terry was working for UNHCR (United Nations High Commission for Refugees) from 1993-2004. Seven of those years were spent in Afghanistan. He also served in Kosovo, Macedonia, Albania, Pakistan and Tanzania. After retirement Terry moved to Ajijic, Jalisco, Mexico.

Terry was loved by the people who were lucky enough to get to know him. He was very upbeat, always seemed to have a smile ready and had a great sense of humor. May he rest in peace.

Terry is survived by his daughter, Michelle Pitzner, Barre, Mass.; his son, William (Lisa) Pitzner, Marston Mills, Mass.; his sister, Paula (Jerry) Cina, De Soto; four grandchildren; nephews and nieces, cousins and friends.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Myrabelle; one grandson.

Services will be at a later date in Vermont.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 13, 2020.
i had the privilege of having terry as a mentor while i was at the waterford country school from 1970 to 1973.i also had the great opportunity to find him when he returned from the war torn area he lived in for many years.he is one of , if not the greatest human being that i have ever known.rest well old man.
david thompson
School
July 24, 2021
Namaste
Michelle Pitzner
February 22, 2021
I worked with Terry after school at Pitzners Cleaners. He swept the floor and I waited on customers. He was a character and we did go to the drive in movies several times. He would walk around the car with an umbrella and it wasn't even raining, and I won't tell you about the prunes he brought for a snack. After high school we went our separate ways, but I thought he wanted to be an undertaker. I will never forget him, and still have his high school picture. What a life he had. RIP, Terry.
Mary Mutch
December 13, 2020
Paula, so very sorry for your loss - will keep you in my thoughts, prayers and heart.
Carrol Hunder
December 13, 2020
Terry and I walked home from the Elvis concert in 1956 at the Mary E Sawyer auditorium with Terry on cloud 9 because he had touched Elvis' outfit. We were friends over 70+ years.
Chuck Moen
December 13, 2020
