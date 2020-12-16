Menu
Terry Scott Valentine
1965 - 2020
BORN
1965
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Terry Scott Valentine

Terry Scott Valentine, 55, of La Crosse passed away at his home unexpectedly Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. He was born in La Crosse, July 15, 1965 to Clair and Beverly (Jerome) Valentine. He was the youngest of four children. His parents joked that they had him later in life, so he could take care of them when he was older, and he wholeheartedly did. Growing up on 29th Court, he was surrounded by some of the most supportive and adventurous neighbors that he would tell stories about for years to come.

Terry attended Harry Spence Elementary, Mount Cavalry and was a proud graduate of Central High School's class of 1984, where he made some lifelong friends. After graduation, Terry enlisted in the Air Force.

He met the love of his life, Becky Lueck, in 1970, when her brother brought him home to help him annoy her. Although things didn't go swimmingly at first, in 1982, they started dating and got married Nov. 4, 1985. Their first adventure together took them to Ellsworth Air Force Base in Rapid City, S.D., where he served with the 45th Missile Security Squadron, guarding missiles. In 1988, after three years at Ellsworth, he was sent on a remote tour in King Salmon, Alaska, for a year. He led military fundraisers that resulted in multiple awards. After his tour was up, he was reassigned to Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska, where he served for four years, until he was honorably discharged. In Anchorage, he served in the 21st Security Police Squadron "The Defenders." The men that he served with were like brothers and are still considered his military family. Thanks to social media, in the last few years he was able to reconnect with the same men who served alongside him, even attending reunions and reminiscing about the "good old days."

During their time in South Dakota, they welcomed their lucky charm, Jasmine. Less than a year later, Kelly made her arrival into the world in La Crosse, the day before he reported back to duty in South Dakota. Their first boy, Alexander, joined the family at Elmendorf Air Force Base, in Anchorage. After leaving the Air Force, they returned to La Crosse, where their youngest son, Kirk, was born. Unexpectedly in life, they were blessed with the opportunity to add to their family through foster care and adoption. Ajay was three years old when he joined the family, and he fit in right between his brothers. A year later, their family became complete when Alia joined them at three days old. They felt very blessed to have six beautiful children. In 2009, Eric, who was already part of their family, married Jasmine and became a Valentine. Terry was over the moon to share his last name with such an amazing man. Robert was the next crazy person to decide to marry into this family when he married Kelly, in 2013.

In 2009, Terry received the biggest and best promotion of his life, when Hailey Jane was born. His joy increased when Lukas Alexander joined the family in 2010. Claire "Bear" Harper, demanded his attention when she was born in 2013, and he always obliged. Next came his little buddy, Grandpa's little helper, Tyson Roy, in 2015. The following year, in 2016, Oliver Wade captured grandpa's heart instantly. Beatrix Marie began wrapping him around her little finger in 2018. There was no doubt that he loved his grandkids and was the biggest and baddest grandpa that you ever did see.

He was an avid Vikings fan, thanks to his brother-in-law, Steve Finanger. He loved to cheer for the Vikings and whoever played the Packers. He dreamed of owning a Mustang his entire life, and this past year his dream came true when he purchased his Mustang. He spent his summer attending car shows and motorcycle runs, with his brothers-in-law, the Lueck boys.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Clair and Beverly Valentine; his in-laws, Aloysius and Margaret Lueck; his sister, Barbara Finanger; and his brother, Michael Valentine.

Terry is survived by his wife, Becky Valentine; their children, Jasmine (Eric) Valentine of La Crosse, Kelly (Robert) Meyer of Florida, Alexander, Ajay, Kirk (Chelsea), and Alia all of La Crosse; his six grandchildren, Hailey, Lukas, Claire, Tyson, Oliver and Beatrix. He is also survived by his brother, William (Rosemary) Valentine of West Salem; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews; and an aunt, Edna Helgerson. He is further survived by Matt Nunemacher, who was like a brother to him. He was an amazing father figure and mentor to many daycare children, including Elianna, Jada, Shayna, Robbie, Alhanna, and Devin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate. A gathering for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, and again from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday, both at the church. Graveside services with full military honors will take place after at Woodlawn Cemetery on Mormon Coulee Road. A luncheon will follow. COVID-19 protocols will be followed, so please bring your mask. Friends and relatives are encouraged to watch the live stream of the Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, at www.mmoclacrosse.org and use the YouTube link. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

Memorials can be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project in honor of Terry Valentine.



Published by La Crosse Tribune from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Memorial Gathering
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Mary, Mother of the Church Parish
2006 Weston Street, La Crosse, WI
Dec
19
Memorial Gathering
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Mary, Mother of the Church Parish
2006 Weston Street, La Crosse, WI
Dec
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Mary, Mother of the Church Parish
2006 Weston Street, La Crosse, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
24 Entries
I was very fortunate to have met Terry when he came home to marry his sweetheart, my friend Becky. Over time, I came to think of him as my big brother. He was the one who talked me into joining the Air Force when I had no clear direction. I went on to serve 27 years and he was there for my retirement in 2014. I’m forever grateful to him for helping me be a better person. Rest In Peace Terry my brother. My heart goes out to his loving wife Becky and his family.
Karen Taber
Friend
December 21, 2020
Our deepest condolences for the loss of Terry. We will always remember his smile and his dedication to his family. He will be missed. May he rest in peace.
Butch Helgerson
Family
December 19, 2020
So very sorry for your families loss. I hope you all know how important you all were to Terry. He loved you all very much. His family and grandchildren were everything to him. I had the pleasure of working with him and being his cousin. I loved him like a brother. Always there with a hug and laughs. We also got to go to the leadership academey in Pittsburgh for a week for our union. I so enjoyed hanging out with him when time allowed. Rest in peace Terry. Love You Joan.
Joan Hall
December 18, 2020
RIP Brother
Monte Baumeister
Military
December 17, 2020
my deepest sympathy to the entire family..my prayers are with you
Joan Leske
December 17, 2020
So sorry for you & your family's loss, Becky. You both will always be remembered for how you cared for so many kiddos, especially the ones in my family. May his memories be a blessing and may God bring peace and comfort to you all.
Jackie Jorgenson
December 17, 2020
Save me a spot at the spades table. Better start practicing my good friend.
David Roberts
Military
December 16, 2020
Godspeed Brother !
Bob Weinberger
Military
December 16, 2020
It is with a heavy heart that I read of Terry's passing and I send my deepest condolence to Becky and his family. I was fortunate to serve with Terry during his service at Ellsworth. He was a fine young man and I knew that when I had any task Terry was always the one that I could depend on to get the job done and do it with a smile. I knew then that he would accomplish great things and become a loving and caring father, he did not disappoint. May your memories bring you smiles and his love embrace you always. Rest In Peace by brother.
Gene Price
Coworker
December 16, 2020
Very sadden to here of your loss. I served with Terry in the 45th and then reconnected via social media. I will miss all our good-natured ribbing, or as Terry called it "friendly fire".
Rest in peace my friend, you'll surely be missed.
Doug Marek
Military
December 16, 2020
My Sympathy and Prayers to All of Terry's family, to give you strength and Wonderful Memories. Clair was my husbands Uncle, miss him and Bev.
Ruth Olson (Don)
December 16, 2020
Our deepest condolence to your loss. We will miss him very much. Our prayers are with you and your family.
Karen Meyer
December 16, 2020
Becky, Tim and I want give you our sympathy. We are so sorry. I can't imagine what you are going through.
Lisa Flock
December 16, 2020
I am so very sad to hear of the loss of another one of my Brothers. You were too young to leave so soon. I will miss you my friend.
Bruce Bedard
Military
December 16, 2020
Rest in peace my Air Force brother . Thank you for your love and commitment to your SPS family. Love and prayers for Becky and your family.
Chris Haley
Military
December 16, 2020
Our heart-felt prayers and thoughts for the Valentine Family.
Al Lavender
December 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Terry was a great asset to our unit at Ellsworth,way back then... May he rest in Peace
Wayne Heilman
Military
December 16, 2020
Sorry for your lost, I served with Terry at Elsworth.
Mark Binder
Military
December 16, 2020
We have you all in our thoughts and prayers. Wishing you peace to bring comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your heart.
David/Sabrina Alvarez
December 15, 2020
So saddened by the news of my Air Force brother and friend being taken so soon. Many prayers for Becky and the family. Eternal life grant onto him Lord and may your perpetual light shine upon him.
Joe OLucci
Military
December 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Rest in pease Terry.
Don & Carol Helgerson
Family
December 15, 2020
You will be missed my friend. May the road rise to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face and until we meet again. May the Lord hold you in the palm of his hand.
Marc McGowan
Friend
December 15, 2020
Rest easy brother, we shall carry on in your honor, thank you for your mentoring this young Defender at his first base. Proud and honored to have served with you. Until Valhalla
Chris May
Military
December 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. The Keilen family
Julie Keilen
Acquaintance
December 15, 2020
