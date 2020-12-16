Terry Scott Valentine

Terry Scott Valentine, 55, of La Crosse passed away at his home unexpectedly Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. He was born in La Crosse, July 15, 1965 to Clair and Beverly (Jerome) Valentine. He was the youngest of four children. His parents joked that they had him later in life, so he could take care of them when he was older, and he wholeheartedly did. Growing up on 29th Court, he was surrounded by some of the most supportive and adventurous neighbors that he would tell stories about for years to come.

Terry attended Harry Spence Elementary, Mount Cavalry and was a proud graduate of Central High School's class of 1984, where he made some lifelong friends. After graduation, Terry enlisted in the Air Force.

He met the love of his life, Becky Lueck, in 1970, when her brother brought him home to help him annoy her. Although things didn't go swimmingly at first, in 1982, they started dating and got married Nov. 4, 1985. Their first adventure together took them to Ellsworth Air Force Base in Rapid City, S.D., where he served with the 45th Missile Security Squadron, guarding missiles. In 1988, after three years at Ellsworth, he was sent on a remote tour in King Salmon, Alaska, for a year. He led military fundraisers that resulted in multiple awards. After his tour was up, he was reassigned to Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska, where he served for four years, until he was honorably discharged. In Anchorage, he served in the 21st Security Police Squadron "The Defenders." The men that he served with were like brothers and are still considered his military family. Thanks to social media, in the last few years he was able to reconnect with the same men who served alongside him, even attending reunions and reminiscing about the "good old days."

During their time in South Dakota, they welcomed their lucky charm, Jasmine. Less than a year later, Kelly made her arrival into the world in La Crosse, the day before he reported back to duty in South Dakota. Their first boy, Alexander, joined the family at Elmendorf Air Force Base, in Anchorage. After leaving the Air Force, they returned to La Crosse, where their youngest son, Kirk, was born. Unexpectedly in life, they were blessed with the opportunity to add to their family through foster care and adoption. Ajay was three years old when he joined the family, and he fit in right between his brothers. A year later, their family became complete when Alia joined them at three days old. They felt very blessed to have six beautiful children. In 2009, Eric, who was already part of their family, married Jasmine and became a Valentine. Terry was over the moon to share his last name with such an amazing man. Robert was the next crazy person to decide to marry into this family when he married Kelly, in 2013.

In 2009, Terry received the biggest and best promotion of his life, when Hailey Jane was born. His joy increased when Lukas Alexander joined the family in 2010. Claire "Bear" Harper, demanded his attention when she was born in 2013, and he always obliged. Next came his little buddy, Grandpa's little helper, Tyson Roy, in 2015. The following year, in 2016, Oliver Wade captured grandpa's heart instantly. Beatrix Marie began wrapping him around her little finger in 2018. There was no doubt that he loved his grandkids and was the biggest and baddest grandpa that you ever did see.

He was an avid Vikings fan, thanks to his brother-in-law, Steve Finanger. He loved to cheer for the Vikings and whoever played the Packers. He dreamed of owning a Mustang his entire life, and this past year his dream came true when he purchased his Mustang. He spent his summer attending car shows and motorcycle runs, with his brothers-in-law, the Lueck boys.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Clair and Beverly Valentine; his in-laws, Aloysius and Margaret Lueck; his sister, Barbara Finanger; and his brother, Michael Valentine.

Terry is survived by his wife, Becky Valentine; their children, Jasmine (Eric) Valentine of La Crosse, Kelly (Robert) Meyer of Florida, Alexander, Ajay, Kirk (Chelsea), and Alia all of La Crosse; his six grandchildren, Hailey, Lukas, Claire, Tyson, Oliver and Beatrix. He is also survived by his brother, William (Rosemary) Valentine of West Salem; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews; and an aunt, Edna Helgerson. He is further survived by Matt Nunemacher, who was like a brother to him. He was an amazing father figure and mentor to many daycare children, including Elianna, Jada, Shayna, Robbie, Alhanna, and Devin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate. A gathering for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, and again from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday, both at the church. Graveside services with full military honors will take place after at Woodlawn Cemetery on Mormon Coulee Road. A luncheon will follow. COVID-19 protocols will be followed, so please bring your mask. Friends and relatives are encouraged to watch the live stream of the Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, at www.mmoclacrosse.org and use the YouTube link. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

Memorials can be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project in honor of Terry Valentine.