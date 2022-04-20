Menu
Theodore J. Nelson
FUNERAL HOME
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Jostad Chapel
121 N Youlon St
West Salem, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 25 2022
11:30a.m.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Theodore J. Nelson

HOLMEN - Theodore J. Nelson passed away at home on April 14, 2022.

A memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m., on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1500 Sand Lake Rd., Holmen. A visitation will be from 11:30 a.m., until the time of service, Monday, at the church. To view the complete obituary or to offer an online condolence please visit www.jandtfredrickson.com

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is in charge of arrangements.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Apr. 20, 2022.
