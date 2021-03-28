Theresa Clements

BANGOR -- Theresa Clements passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family members Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at her Bangor home. She was born in Upper Dutch Creek in La Crosse County, Aug, 1, 1930, to Levi and Emma Cavadini (Kniefl) and was the oldest of five children. Theresa met Bernie Clements at a dance and after a courtship they married Nov. 9, 1949. They purchased and operated together, their family farm in Dutch Creek from 1950-1985, when they semi-retired.

Theresa and Bernie loved attending the sporting events of their children, which included high school football, boys and girls track and girls basketball. They were proud of the military service of their children, with five having served in the military. In 1985, Theresa was named to the Wisconsin State Advisory Council on Vocational Education. She served as vice chairperson of the State Advisory Committee for Vocational Agriculture. She served two terms in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Theresa also served as secretary of the La Crosse County Farmers Union.

The Holy rosary will be prayed at 4 p.m. Monday, April 5, at Jandt-Frederickson Funeral Home, 102 Hatton St., Bangor. Visitation will follow until 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Middle Ridge. Visitation from 10 a.m. until the start of Mass. Monsignor Robert Hundt will be the celebrant. Burial will be in the parish cemetery at a later date.

To view the obituary in its entirety please visit the funeral homes website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.