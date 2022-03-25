Theresa Jean Mattison

LA CROSSE - Theresa Jean Mattison, 72, of La Crosse, WI passed away peacefully on March 22, 2022, at Benedictine Living Community in La Crosse, WI.

Theresa was born to Donald and Myrtle (Iverson) Melde on June 6, 1949. She was a graduate of Logan High School in 1968.

Theresa exemplified every character trait one would pray for in life. She was loving, caring, kind, compassionate and selfless in all aspects of life. Simply put, to know her was to love her. She carried a deep nourishing compassion for children that lead her into the day care industry following her time caring for her grandchildren. She absolutely loved caring for the children and carried a heart as pure as a child throughout her life.

She loved crafting in many different facets, to decorate her home, but more importantly to touch the lives of others. Spending time with family and friends was of most importance. Playing Yahtzee, Scrabble, Uno, family events, community events within Sauber Manor, and of course, shopping.

She carried a very unique gift in the inability to see the bad through anything in life or feel/hold any ill feelings for another. She always looked for and spoke to the positive in all with a "can do" attitude.

We would like to thank all of her family and friends for all of the love and support shared with her over the years.

We would also like to thank all of the staff at Benedictine Living Community and Mayo Hospice. The loving care you provided our mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt is appreciated beyond what we could properly articulate to you all.

Survivors include her sons: Donald Tuma, Kevin (Katie) Tuma, Frank (Sherry) Tuma, Todd Tuma, Tim Mattison, Adam (Briana) Mattison; eleven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and others she regarded as her own. Her brothers and sisters: John (Pat) Melde, Tom (Renee) Melde, Marge (Floyd) Briggs, Mary (Gerald) Schaller, Patricia Freng, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Donald and Myrtle Melde, sisters: Donna Pedretti and Kathryn McCarthy, brother-in-law Orlando (Fred) Freng, niece Maranda Freng, nephew Larry Roberts and two infant nephews.

Theresa's Celebration of Life is being held at Stoney Creek on Monday, March 28, 2022. Visitation is from 9:30 a.m. through 11:00 a.m., prayer service at 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with lunch to follow at 12:00 p.m. Stoney Creek, 3060 S Kinney Coulee Rd, Onalaska, WI 54650.

The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse are in charge of the arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.