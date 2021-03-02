Theresia "Resi" Motschenbacher

Theresia "Resi" Motschenbacher passed quietly Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at English Meadows Senior Living in Crozet, Va. She was born Nov. 28, 1927, in Leskau, Czechoslovakia, daughter of Adelbert and Marie Schwarz. Near the end of World War II her village was liberated by the Allied Forces, Sgt. Harold "Motsch" Motschenbacher among them. After assuring the young soldier that she could both "wash his shirts" and "speak English" a courtship followed. Later, in fear of the advancing Russian Army, Harold smuggled her out of the soon to be Soviet occupied Czechoslovakia and into West Germany. There she joined scores of refugees, with the clothes on her back, some feather beds and a sewing machine. Harold returned to Wisconsin and waited for Resi to be granted permission to be resettled in America. Two years later, her plane landed in New York and they were married Aug. 22, 1947. The couple moved to Onalaska, where they built a home and family. She is survived by daughter, Rita (Russ) Peterson of Stoddard, and Eric Motschenbacher of Lake Monticello, Va.

Resi's passion for horticulture was evident in her lush flower, fruit and vegetable gardens. She was a devoted member of Christ Episcopal Church in La Crosse. A skilled tailor, she was entrusted with the care and repair of many intricately detailed vestments used at the church since its founding in 1899.

With the arrival of the first of four grandchildren in 1980 "Oma's" attention turned to babysitting, birthday parties and ballgames. Retiring to Harold's hometown of Trempealeau, the grandchildren, Misha, Nicholas, Alexander (Peterson) and Melanie (Nelson) enjoyed many happy days at "the farm."

Following the death of her husband of 60 years, she moved to Virginia, to reside with and be cared for by her son, Eric. During her years in Virginia, Resi enjoyed regular visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Carmen, Sadie, Layla (Peterson). Asher and the four month old Nora (Nelson) were present at Oma's 90th birthday party.

Oma will be missed by all who knew her. Her remains will be interred at Onalaska Cemetery so that she may rest beside her husband, Harold, and daughter, Sieglinda.