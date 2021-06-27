Menu
Thomas Dean Baldwin
FUNERAL HOME
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
1425 Jackson St
La Crosse, WI

Thomas Dean Baldwin

Thomas Dean Baldwin passed away May 17, 2021 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held at the Onalaska United Methodist Church in Onalaska, WI on Friday, July 2nd at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Park Hunter officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Friday at the church from 1:00 p.m. until time of services. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Onalaska United Methodist Church
Onalaska, WI
Jul
2
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Onalaska United Methodist Church
Onalaska, WI
