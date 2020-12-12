Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas Besl Sr.
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Zwickey Funeral Homes
105 E Hogg St
Melrose, WI

Thomas G. Besl Sr.

MELROSE -- Thomas G. Besl Sr., 85, died peacefully at home Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, after complications associated with Parkinson's Disease. Some would interpret it as losing his battle, but that would be an inaccurate description. He never lost a day. He lived big with Parkinson's, and chose to enhance his relationship with his family and friends rather than retreat. It's regrettable that this ugly disease took his life, however, he arrived in heaven with no regrets.

His commitment to fun, living in the present, and being the life of the party, made for an amazing ride these final years. Tom had no time for "Why me?" as he was too busy spending his time enjoying life. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time and celebrations with his family, wintering in Florida with John and Sharon Honeck, and spending Wednesday evenings with friends at local establishments.

Tom was born Dec. 14, 1934, in La Crosse. Upon graduation from La Crosse Aquinas High School in 1953, he joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Hickam AFB, Hawaii during the Korean War. His MOS was an aerial photographer and he was fortunate to be selected as a dignitary/VIP photographer throughout his tour of duty.

Tom had the ability to light up any room with a talent for storytelling by nature because of his great sense of humor as well as his occupation. He and his wife, Sandy moved to Melrose from La Crosse in 1960 to own and operate the Melrose Chronicle, a weekly newspaper, which they ran for 42 years. He loved taking photos at local events, writing his weekly "Street Patter" column and reporting the local news. He had an unwavering conviction toward freedom of the press no matter relationship, rank or status. Years later, the Besls purchased a second weekly newspaper, the Cashton Record.

For 30 years, Tom had a love for playing fast pitch softball, serving as the pitcher until he was in his late 50's. He also loved watching old movies, seeing musicals, listening to Dixieland Jazz and carrying on the Besl tradition of putting up a colossal display of Christmas decorations for others to enjoy. Although he was born and raised in La Crosse, Tom made Melrose his home town, actively participating on several boards and helping start St. Kevin's, the town's first Catholic Church.

Surviving relatives include his wife of 61 years, Sandra (Schmidt); children, Kim (Mark) Johnson of West Salem and their children, Ben (Jamie Nordstrom) of La Crosse and Abbey of Phoenix, Ariz., Kelly (John) Becker of Holmen and their children, Sam of Holmen, Claudia (Tyler Hyde) of Killeen, Texas and Drew of Winona, Minn., Kerry of Madison and her daughter, Nina of Minneapolis, Minn., Kristen (Mark) Jacoboski and their children, Lilie and Alex all of Madison, and Thom and his son, Jude of Richfield, Minn. Tom's surviving siblings include Patricia (Besl) Skiles, Mary (Besl) Begeman and James (Shirley) Besl, all of La Crosse; sister-in-law, Sharon (Schmidt) Honeck of La Crosse; and brothers-in-law, Chuck (Sandy) Schmidt of La Crosse, and Larry (Janet) Schmidt of St. Louis, Mo.

Tom is pre-deceased by his parents, Sylvester and Viola Besl; and sister, Suzanne Kline; parents-in-law, Erwin and Laurayne Schmidt; brothers-in-law, Chester Skiles, Jack Begeman, William Schmidt, Michael Schmidt and John Honeck.

In lieu of flowers/gifts the family wishes for donations to be made to a fund so they can continue to share Tom's legacy and support things that were important to him…Guardian Angels Catholic Church (previously St. Kevin's), B Home Hospice of Black River Falls for the outstanding care provided, and a few other things Tom loved. Receiving address: Besl Family, P.O. Box 303, Melrose, Wis. 54642.

A private Catholic service will be held in Melrose Tuesday, Dec. 15, as well as a public celebration of his life at a later time, dates to be announced. Zwickey Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Tom's family brought him so much joy from the very beginning to the very end of his life. His intense love and humor were foundational. Up until the very end, he selflessly shared his humor, gratitude, and love. His physical presence is no longer, but he remains intensely in our minds and hearts. True love is forever. We love you, Tom, Dad and Grandpa. Rest in Peace.



Published by La Crosse Tribune from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Zwickey Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Zwickey Funeral Homes.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
14 Entries
I am so sadden to hear of Tom´s passing. I will always remember Tom covering Melrose sports for the Chronicle and for our days of playing fast pitch softball and some good times at Monkeys roost. He will be sorely missed.
Ron Erickson
December 17, 2020
Farewell Tom, Melrose won´t be the same without you. Godspeed! Sending sincerest prayers of condolence and comfort to Sandy, Kim, Kelly, Kerry, Kristi, Tom and their families.
Terri (Bolger) Boardman
December 15, 2020
I regret I cannot be with the extended Thomas Besl family today. Tom was and is a very special man. I came to know him through the eyes of the people he dearly loved and who dearly loved him - so close and powerful was his bond with Kerry, Nina and the rest of the family that through their tales and reminiscences I felt like I had known him for a long time as a friend. laughed at his jokes and cheered him on his softball exploits. He left us all with great stories and a lot of positive energy to make our own lives better and more joyful.
Mike Fox
December 15, 2020
Tom &Sandy use to come into the L&M and I was there waitress for many years. Tom was a great guy and did outstanding job for Melrose. May Tom rest in peace.
Cindy Stanton
December 14, 2020
Jane Schramm
December 14, 2020
Such a fantastic grandfather. From years of spending my vacations with him & grandma & John & Sharon in Florida to endless discussions about photography, he was so loving & charismatic. I´ve never doubted for a second that he is proud of me, and that´s what I will always remember. Love you so much grandpa, miss you already.
Nina K Besl
December 14, 2020
We want to thank you for all the good times we had over the 35+ years of our friendship. We will miss your presence but no one could ever take away the good times we've had. The shows we've seen, the music we listened to and the events we've attended. God bless you at the close of your journey. You fought a good fight and now are at peace. Love ya
Darrell and Lynne Wilson
December 13, 2020
Aunt Sandy, Kim, Kelly, Kari, Kristi and Thom, I'm so very sorry for your loss. He was larger than life and I will never forget him. I have many childhood memories that I will hold dear. Take comfort that he is now raising heck up there with Mom, grandma and grandpa. You are all in my thoughts. Rest Easy Uncle Tom for you are home.
Stacey Glaunert
December 12, 2020
Sandy and Family, Our thoughts and prayers are with you. We share in your loss and are thinking of you. With deepest sympathy, may you find comfort in family and friends.
Donna and Denny Gilbertson
December 12, 2020
We'll miss you Uncle Tom.....say hi to mom for us. Our thoughts and prayers are with Aunt Sandy and the entire Tom Besl family.
Terry, Joelle, Mallorie and Loick Miller
December 12, 2020
We never had the pleasure to meet your dad. But can tell by his family he was a special person. Our sympathy.
Marv and Kathy Iverson
December 12, 2020
Sorry for your loss Sandy and family. Lots of great memories playing fast pitch softball with Tom for Monkey's Roost. The older Tom pitched the better he got. Losing games was not in his DNA as he expected to win every game. RIP Tom
Arnie Peterson
Friend
December 12, 2020
You are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Lorna M Kirby
December 12, 2020
Condolences to Sandra and all of you! 'Thomas 'The Kid' Besl was a competitor, a great teammate and will be forever in my Hall of Fame!
Tommy Smith
December 12, 2020
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 results