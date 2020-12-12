Thomas G. Besl Sr.

MELROSE -- Thomas G. Besl Sr., 85, died peacefully at home Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, after complications associated with Parkinson's Disease. Some would interpret it as losing his battle, but that would be an inaccurate description. He never lost a day. He lived big with Parkinson's, and chose to enhance his relationship with his family and friends rather than retreat. It's regrettable that this ugly disease took his life, however, he arrived in heaven with no regrets.

His commitment to fun, living in the present, and being the life of the party, made for an amazing ride these final years. Tom had no time for "Why me?" as he was too busy spending his time enjoying life. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time and celebrations with his family, wintering in Florida with John and Sharon Honeck, and spending Wednesday evenings with friends at local establishments.

Tom was born Dec. 14, 1934, in La Crosse. Upon graduation from La Crosse Aquinas High School in 1953, he joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Hickam AFB, Hawaii during the Korean War. His MOS was an aerial photographer and he was fortunate to be selected as a dignitary/VIP photographer throughout his tour of duty.

Tom had the ability to light up any room with a talent for storytelling by nature because of his great sense of humor as well as his occupation. He and his wife, Sandy moved to Melrose from La Crosse in 1960 to own and operate the Melrose Chronicle, a weekly newspaper, which they ran for 42 years. He loved taking photos at local events, writing his weekly "Street Patter" column and reporting the local news. He had an unwavering conviction toward freedom of the press no matter relationship, rank or status. Years later, the Besls purchased a second weekly newspaper, the Cashton Record.

For 30 years, Tom had a love for playing fast pitch softball, serving as the pitcher until he was in his late 50's. He also loved watching old movies, seeing musicals, listening to Dixieland Jazz and carrying on the Besl tradition of putting up a colossal display of Christmas decorations for others to enjoy. Although he was born and raised in La Crosse, Tom made Melrose his home town, actively participating on several boards and helping start St. Kevin's, the town's first Catholic Church.

Surviving relatives include his wife of 61 years, Sandra (Schmidt); children, Kim (Mark) Johnson of West Salem and their children, Ben (Jamie Nordstrom) of La Crosse and Abbey of Phoenix, Ariz., Kelly (John) Becker of Holmen and their children, Sam of Holmen, Claudia (Tyler Hyde) of Killeen, Texas and Drew of Winona, Minn., Kerry of Madison and her daughter, Nina of Minneapolis, Minn., Kristen (Mark) Jacoboski and their children, Lilie and Alex all of Madison, and Thom and his son, Jude of Richfield, Minn. Tom's surviving siblings include Patricia (Besl) Skiles, Mary (Besl) Begeman and James (Shirley) Besl, all of La Crosse; sister-in-law, Sharon (Schmidt) Honeck of La Crosse; and brothers-in-law, Chuck (Sandy) Schmidt of La Crosse, and Larry (Janet) Schmidt of St. Louis, Mo.

Tom is pre-deceased by his parents, Sylvester and Viola Besl; and sister, Suzanne Kline; parents-in-law, Erwin and Laurayne Schmidt; brothers-in-law, Chester Skiles, Jack Begeman, William Schmidt, Michael Schmidt and John Honeck.

In lieu of flowers/gifts the family wishes for donations to be made to a fund so they can continue to share Tom's legacy and support things that were important to him…Guardian Angels Catholic Church (previously St. Kevin's), B Home Hospice of Black River Falls for the outstanding care provided, and a few other things Tom loved. Receiving address: Besl Family, P.O. Box 303, Melrose, Wis. 54642.

A private Catholic service will be held in Melrose Tuesday, Dec. 15, as well as a public celebration of his life at a later time, dates to be announced. Zwickey Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Tom's family brought him so much joy from the very beginning to the very end of his life. His intense love and humor were foundational. Up until the very end, he selflessly shared his humor, gratitude, and love. His physical presence is no longer, but he remains intensely in our minds and hearts. True love is forever. We love you, Tom, Dad and Grandpa. Rest in Peace.