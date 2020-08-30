Thomas C. Howe

Thomas C. Howe, 93, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at his home in La Crosse, surrounded by family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Laura M. (Probart) Howe, and George L. Howe; as well as his four siblings, John Howe, Betty Dietmaier, Mary Markos, Margaret McIntyre. He is survived by wife, Alice H. (Schneider) Howe of Plainview, Minn.; Tom and Alice raised six children, Jenny, George, John, Lolly, Cari, and Stephanie; and are the proud "Papa and Nana" to 12 grandchildren, spread out between Minnesota, Wisconsin and California.

Tom grew up in La Crosse, as a graduate of Central High School, where he excelled in tennis and football. He enrolled in the U.S. Navy shortly thereafter, and upon discharge, attended the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and the University of Minnesota-St. Paul Agricultural School, studying to become an orchardist.

His passions in life included his family, his faith, his gardens, apple trees and pine patches he planted together with Alice, (his lifelong tennis partner). He was devoted to the environment, to enjoying a good tune, to telling jokes, and to the building of the family home as well as a log cabin for his parents, on the Howe family property.

Tom's meticulous building skills carried over into his work; with one of his proudest achievements being elected by his co-workers as Union vice president at G. Heileman Brewing Company. Serving in this office, he felt honored to be able to help bridge the gap between management and laborers, accomplishing this with compassion, while helping to create a more equitable work place to the benefit of everyone in the Heileman brewery family.

Our deepest gratitude goes out to those who provided our father's care, especially the Mayo hospice nurses and all the Bright Star Care staff. Your kindness and love will forever be appreciated.

Private Mass will be held at Roncalli Newman Center in La Crosse, and burial at Crucifixion Cemetery in La Crescent, Minn. We will welcome friends and family to a future celebration of Tom's life when it is safe to gather.

The family asks that any gifts or remembrances be made to his favorite charities, Southern Poverty Law Center, NAACP, St. Joseph's Indian School.