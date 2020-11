Thomas E. Cravens

Thomas E. Cravens, 92, of La Crosse passed away at his home Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

Due to the current health crisis, a celebration of Tom's life will be delayed until 2021, when family and friends can gather safely. He will be buried in Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family. Online condolences may be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com.