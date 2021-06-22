Thomas E. Hemstock, Sr.

Thomas E. Hemstock Sr., 101, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Morrow Memorial Home, Sparta.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Jake's Northwoods, Sparta. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sparta United Methodist Church, the Morrow Memorial Home Foundation or Gundersen Medical Foundation. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.