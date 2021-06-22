Menu
Thomas E. Hemstock Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home
106 W Franklin St
Sparta, WI

Thomas E. Hemstock, Sr.

Thomas E. Hemstock Sr., 101, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Morrow Memorial Home, Sparta.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Jake's Northwoods, Sparta. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sparta United Methodist Church, the Morrow Memorial Home Foundation or Gundersen Medical Foundation. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Service
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Jakes Northwoods Restaurant
1132 Angelo Road, Sparta, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home
