Thomas Lewison
Thomas A. "Arnie" Lewison

VIROQUA -- Thomas A. "Arnie" Lewison, 90, of Viroqua passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at the Vernon Manor.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, at The Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua with Pastor Chuck Miller officiating. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of services at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Military Rites will be provided. The family suggests memorials be made to the Kickapoo United Lutheran Cemetery Fund. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com. The Thorson Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Thorson Funeral Home
856 South Rusk Ave, Viroqua, WI
Mar
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Thorson Funeral Home
856 South Rusk Ave, Viroqua, WI
