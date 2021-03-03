Thomas A. "Arnie" Lewison

VIROQUA -- Thomas A. "Arnie" Lewison, 90, of Viroqua passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at the Vernon Manor.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, at The Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua with Pastor Chuck Miller officiating. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of services at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Military Rites will be provided. The family suggests memorials be made to the Kickapoo United Lutheran Cemetery Fund.