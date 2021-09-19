Thomas "Tom" J. Lyden

Thomas "Tom" J. Lyden passed away at his home with family on Friday, August 27, 2021 after a two year battle with cancer at the age of 71 years. Thomas was born on August 16, 1950 to James and Norma (Allen) Lyden in Sparta, WI.

Tom grew up in Sparta and graduated from Sparta High School in 1968. Tom married Patricia (Timm) Harris on May 18, 1985. Tom was a semi-truck owner/operator 40+ years. He would receive many safe driving awards throughout his time.

Tom was born with the "gift of gab" and was one of the greatest storytellers you'd ever meet. Because of that, Tom made friends wherever he went.

Tom is survived by his wife Patricia; daughters: Nicole A. (Alex) Vidal of West Salem and Jamie E. (Michael) Olson of Brodhead; son Joel T. Lyden of Freedom; grandchildren: Matilda, Ella, Isaac and Zoey; sister Diana (Don) June of Sparta, brother John (Victoria Ozanich) Lyden of Sparta; brother-in-law William W. (Theresa) Timm of La Crosse and nieces and nephews. Tom is preceded in death by his parents James and Norma.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, with Priscilla Hemmersbach officiating.

Family and friends are invited to call from 10:00 a.m. until time of services on Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com.

