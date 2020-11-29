Menu
Thomas R. Jerisha
1946 - 2020
BORN
November 25, 1946
DIED
November 22, 2020

Thomas R. Jerisha

Tom passed away at the Onalaska Care Center Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. He was born Nov. 25, 1946, in Joliet, Ill., to William and Louise (Everett) Jerisha.

The family moved to Monona, Wis., where he attended Immaculate Heart of Mary Grade School and Monona Grove High School. He then enlisted in U.S. Air Force, serving in California and Okinawa. He was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service. Tom graduated from Wisconsin School of Electronics and worked in sales for many years and then became a partner in Industrial Heat Transfer, Inc., of Coon Valley.

In retirement, photography was his special hobby, as he loved capturing eagles in their habitat. He had several photos published in nature periodicals. Each year he put together calendars featuring his photos, as Christmas gifts for family and friends. His special passion was his Yellow Corvette and joining the River City Corvette Club, where he enjoyed many friendships and helped with events. Tom also kept in contact with grade school and high school friends. They had monthly luncheons, which he looked forward to attending, as well as regular class reunions. He was always the one taking pictures to share with these friends, as well as on Facebook.

Tom is survived by his sister, Joan Ogden of Monona, and her children and grandchildren. His parents are deceased.

A private funeral is planned. Memorials can be made to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Grade School, 4913 Schofield St., Monona, Wis., 53716. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
Tom was a treasured member of our Corvette Club. I'll never forget when my husband Bill and I first joined the club and I was complimenting him on how much I loved his canary yellow corvette. He told me it was Velocity Yellow. What a lovely car, just like Tom, lovely also. Tom always had a smile on his face, was fun to talk to, was so generous with his videos and calendars. He will surely be missed! LeAnn and Bill Conrad :)
LeAnn Conrad
Friend
November 26, 2020
Tom was one of the best members of River City Corvettes in the 30 plus years that we have been members. His unselfish picture taking and his willingness to help at all the events will long be remembered. We will miss him terribly. It was a privilege to know him! Jim & Judy Rowley
Judy & Jim Rowley
Friend
November 26, 2020
I met Tom through the Corvette Club in Lacrosse and Eau Claire. We became friends and enjoyed the photos we shared. He will be missed and forever in my thoughts
THOMAS ROHRER
Friend
November 25, 2020
Tom was an invaluable member of the River City Corvettes in LaCrosse, WI. Tom was the club's photographer. He loved taking pictures at club events. Tom was a great guy and friend. He will be missed by all members of the club. I am proud to have known Tom and honored to have him as friend.
David Fontanini
Friend
November 25, 2020