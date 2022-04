Thomas A. Tucker

Thomas A. Tucker, 86, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at the Mulders Health Care Center. There are no services scheduled at this time. Burial will take place at St. Agnes Cemetery in Ashland, Wis., at a later date. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be given at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.