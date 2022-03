Thomas F. Woodard

Thomas F. Woodard, 78, of rural Holmen, died Monday, December 13, 2021 at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse, Wisconsin.

He proudly served his country during the VietNam Conflict as a U.S. Marine.

A memorial gathering will be Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M.