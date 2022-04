Thomas Edward Zimmer

LA CROSSE - Thomas Edward Zimmer, 81, of LaCrosse, WI passed away from dementia on Tuesday December 14, 2021 at Eagle Crest South. Private services will be held on Memorial Day weekend 2022. Details to come! A complete obituary may be found at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com. Please plant a tree in memory of Tom in lieu of flowers. Thank you!