Timothy A. Griffin
1958 - 2020
BORN
1958
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Seland Funeral Home
204 Central Ave
Coon Valley, WI

Timothy A. Griffin

Timothy A. Griffin passed peacefully Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Tim was born April 9, 1958, in Decatur, Ill., to Charles and Shirley Griffin. He grew up on his family's farm near Clinton, Ill. Tim attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he earned his bachelor of science degree in agriculture. Tim's heart was always with farm families, and he built his career in agriculture and agri-business. He moved to Coon Valley, when selling the Successful Farming magazine. He met Nancy Fletcher, and they were married Sept. 6, 1986, in Coon Valley, at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church.

Tim and Nancy moved to Spokane, Wash., where he worked for Lee Enterprises. Later, they returned to Wisconsin and finally settled in Coon Valley, where their children were born. During his career, Tim worked for Organic Valley/CROPP Cooperative, serving as the National Milk Procurement Manager. Most recently, he was self-employed as an agricultural consultant, specializing in organic dairy herds and soil. He loved agriculture and serving farmers across the nation. He was as comfortable forging relationships and improving service to the farmer in the corporate setting, as he was working with farmers among the crops and in the barns of the families whom he knew to be the heart of agri-business.

Tim loved his family, the Green Bay Packers, trout fishing, rock 'n roll, and a good party, where he would steal the show on the dance floor. He loved people and made many dear and close friends - friendships that last a lifetime. Spending time with Tim was always fun, and we all have many fond memories. His great and easy sense of humor could make anyone feel comfortable. He is missed.

He is survived by his son, Timothy C. Griffin of Coon Valley; and daughter, Anne (Caleb) Pearson of La Crosse; his mother, Shirley Henderson of Big Sandy, Tenn.; and one brother, Paul Henderson of Big Sandy; his basset hound, Walter (Timothy C. Griffin); and many other close family members and friends. Tim's love of laughter and his kind and fun-loving spirit stay with us all.

Tim was preceded in death by his father, Charles Griffin; and one sister, Charla Griffin.

Plans are underway for a celebration of life to be held in the late summer of 2021.

Memorials may be given to charities of your choosing. Condolences may be sent to the family in care of Seland Funeral Home, P.O. Box 217, Coon Valley, Wis., 54623, or at selandsfuneralhome.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
I grew up with Tim since kindergarten. We were friends all of our lives. We had some great times together. I am stunned and I will always remember you. RIP Tim.
Terry Arnold
February 11, 2021
