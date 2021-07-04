Timothy Alan Johnson

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - Timothy Alan Johnson, age 65, of Colorado Springs, CO (formerly of La Crosse, WI) died Friday, June 25, 2021 due to complications from COVID.

He was the son of Joyce and the late Art Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Barb Johnson; children: Jesse (Joey) Johnson, Chris Johnson, Taryn Johnson, and Ryan (Audra) Keeney; 15 grandchildren; as well as two siblings: Nancy (Stephen) Johnson Russell, and Monte (Mary) Johnson. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Melanie.

Tim graduated from Central High School in La Crosse and went on to join the military. He served his country as a member of the 82nd Airborne Rangers with service in Germany, Korea as well as numerous states before settling in Colorado Springs. He also served as an El Paso County Deputy and a Federal Police Officer for the Department of the Treasury at the Denver Mint. As his wardrobe would attest, he was a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan. Tim's other interests included house projects, cars and guns; but his passion in life was his family. His wife, Barb, along with his children and grandchildren were his most treasured things in his life. His love of and focus on family were evident to all and included a special trip with his siblings to the Grand Canyon in January, 2021.

He had a special way of making friends and engaging those he met. His big heart and hugs will be missed by many. The family wishes to acknowledge the exceptional care provided by St. Francis Medical Center and the ICU nurses who took exceptional care of Tim.

A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. at Pike's Peak National Cemetery on September 3, 2021.