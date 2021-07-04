Menu
Timothy Alan Johnson

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - Timothy Alan Johnson, age 65, of Colorado Springs, CO (formerly of La Crosse, WI) died Friday, June 25, 2021 due to complications from COVID.

He was the son of Joyce and the late Art Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Barb Johnson; children: Jesse (Joey) Johnson, Chris Johnson, Taryn Johnson, and Ryan (Audra) Keeney; 15 grandchildren; as well as two siblings: Nancy (Stephen) Johnson Russell, and Monte (Mary) Johnson. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Melanie.

Tim graduated from Central High School in La Crosse and went on to join the military. He served his country as a member of the 82nd Airborne Rangers with service in Germany, Korea as well as numerous states before settling in Colorado Springs. He also served as an El Paso County Deputy and a Federal Police Officer for the Department of the Treasury at the Denver Mint. As his wardrobe would attest, he was a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan. Tim's other interests included house projects, cars and guns; but his passion in life was his family. His wife, Barb, along with his children and grandchildren were his most treasured things in his life. His love of and focus on family were evident to all and included a special trip with his siblings to the Grand Canyon in January, 2021.

He had a special way of making friends and engaging those he met. His big heart and hugs will be missed by many. The family wishes to acknowledge the exceptional care provided by St. Francis Medical Center and the ICU nurses who took exceptional care of Tim.

A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. at Pike's Peak National Cemetery on September 3, 2021.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
3
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Pike's Peak National Cemetery
CO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Barb, We want to extend our deepest sympathy to you and your family. Tim meant the world to my father and I know he would have appreciated all that Tim did for my mom throughout the years. He was a good neighbor and friend to them both. Our condolences, love and prayers go out to you and your family. Pat and Tom
Fackler Family
August 19, 2021
Barb, I met you at Melanie's funeral (as one of Monte's friends) and wanted to again express condolences to you and your whole family on Tim's passing. I first met Tim when he was stationed in Berlin, back in 1980. He treated me like I was part of his own family when we there. Over the years, we saw each other a number of times, and I always enjoyed chatting with him. A few years back, my wife and son stopped by the Mint when he was working there and he afforded them great hospitality, and both of them still talk about how much they enjoyed that visit because of Tim. He was a special guy and will be greatly missed. Our family's prayers go out to you and your entire family.
Mike Myszka
August 15, 2021
My deepest condolences to Barb and her family.
Lori Papierniak
July 9, 2021
We are very sorry for your loss of your loved one. I have never met you Barb or your sons, but our prayers are for God's comfort and direction in the days ahead. Lean on the Lord and He will help you through. Cousin Barbara Zellmer Tripp
[email protected]
Family
July 8, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Tim was a big touch looking guy, but if you knew him, you also knew he could be a big softy too. He is missed.
Darryl W. Elliott Sr.
Work
July 8, 2021
Tim from the first day I met you in my work place I knew you were a special person. You and Barb where so good together and so good to me. It was truly a pleasure knowing you. My sympathy goes out to your family. God bless.
Josef Buljung
Friend
July 4, 2021
Charlotte Ramos
July 3, 2021
I appreciated his humor and his leadership while at the US Mint. He will be missed, very much. He's gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. Peace and blessings upon the family.
Andy Fisher
Friend
July 3, 2021
Tim, you are a great model and leader of the people you worked with. I looked up to you, as I always will. You are an excellent father, I can attest, as I am close to Jesse, and he is a good man and a great father. I know that has a great deal to do with you. I hope we can live up to your standards and make you proud as fathers. It was an honor to know you and serve with you. Rest In Peace my brother.
James Dubovos
Work
July 2, 2021
My condolences to Tim´s family from a high school classmate.
Mary Evenson
July 2, 2021
Tim was a very beloved member of our high school graduating class. He was always ready with a smile, a joke, and a big hug for everyone. I loved his comments on all of our Facebook posts where he would join in with a funny remark or supportive words. I will greatly miss this big lovable guy! He is gone way too soon, but it's clear that while he was here, he lived a great big life. I am very grateful for his service to our country and for the sacrifices both he and his family made over the years. Much love to all of Tim's family. Attached is a photo of Tim with some of his classmates at the La Crosse Central High School Class of '74 Reunion in 2019. He greatly enjoyed all the reunions and being around his high school friends. We are going to miss him so much!
Betty Torres
School
July 2, 2021
It was a pleasure to have known Tim and watch him with Joey, Jesse, Hunter, Kaleb and Olivia. They will always remember Grandpa Tim's waffles
Viola Bloom
Family
July 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results