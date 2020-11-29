Menu
Search
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Timothy O. Cravens
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020

Timothy O. Cravens

ONALASKA -- Timothy O. Cravens, 75, of Onalaska died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at his home. He was born Aug. 7, 1945, in La Crosse, to Orie and Gladys (Brickl) Cravens. He married Judy Bell March 27, 1976, in La Crosse.

Tim is survived by his wife, Judy; a daughter, Wendy Cravens of Onalaska; a stepson, Tim Bell of La Crosse; and a granddaughter, Grace Bell; a sister, Rosella Yeske of La Crosse; two brothers, Richard and Gene, both of Sparta.

No services are currently scheduled. Online condolences may be left at www.fossumfuneralhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by La Crosse Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Fossum Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.