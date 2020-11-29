Timothy O. Cravens

ONALASKA -- Timothy O. Cravens, 75, of Onalaska died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at his home. He was born Aug. 7, 1945, in La Crosse, to Orie and Gladys (Brickl) Cravens. He married Judy Bell March 27, 1976, in La Crosse.

Tim is survived by his wife, Judy; a daughter, Wendy Cravens of Onalaska; a stepson, Tim Bell of La Crosse; and a granddaughter, Grace Bell; a sister, Rosella Yeske of La Crosse; two brothers, Richard and Gene, both of Sparta.

No services are currently scheduled.