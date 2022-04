Timothy John Trapp

Timothy John Trapp, 62, died in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Tim was born May 24, 1958, in La Crosse, to Ted and June (Foster) Trapp, who have predeceased him. He is survived by two brothers, David and Allen Trapp; as well as a niece, Tonya Custis; and nephews, Jonathan, Thomas, and Marcus Trapp. There will be a celebration of life for Tim this summer in Madison. For further information and a full obituary go to: http://mykeeper.com/profile/timtrapp.