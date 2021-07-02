Tina M. Carnes

TOMAH - Tina M. Carnes, age 65, of Tomah, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, June 25, 2021, at her home. She was born April 16, 1956 to Donald and Mary (Haborn) Carnes in Fort Worth, Texas.

After living in Chicago since 1956, Tina made Tomah her home in 2006. From a young age, Tina supported herself through high school and helped her mother, along with her younger sisters. Tina was an extremely hard worker who always put her family first.

Tina embodied the true meaning of a mother, grandmother, and sister. In fact, if you would look up these words in the dictionary, you would find the name Tina Carnes. She was the most caring and loving woman we all knew. She was smart and strong and cared about everyone. Her grandkids were her world. Tina loved watching Hell's Kitchen with her grandson, Bryan and took pride in teaching Ariel how to sing and dance. Jazzy learned so much about using her hands thanks to Tina. She loved everything about her bird, especially when she made her beautiful. Katie was always there caring for her until the very end. She had a great friendship with her first born granddaughter, Mary Pat Francis and never gave up on her. Tina had a unique relationship with Jason, often a love/hate bond, but they always had good times together. Jason said, "Heaven is getting the best person in the world." Although Hanny and Summer did not live nearby, they would try to visit as often as they could. The time they spent together was full of smiles from ear to ear. Her little man, Michael Jr., would come and chew her cords and try to eat everything in her house.

She is survived by her children: Melissa Carnes, Michael Mleko, and Samantha Mleko; her grandchildren: Mary Castro, Katie Castro, Bryan Campbell, Hannah Mleko, Jason Gragg, Summer Mleko, Ariel Campbell, Luis Mleko, and Jazmyn Conner; and her sisters: Denise Conzalez and Teresa Carnes. She is further survived by many special nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; the true love of her life, David Mleko; and her brothers: Larry and Keith Carnes. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Friday, July 2, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah, as well as from 10:00 a.m. until the time of visitation on Saturday. The Torkelson

Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com