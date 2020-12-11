Tod William Kapanke

Tod William Kapanke passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Vancouver, Wash. Tod was born June 18, 1960, to Colleen (Johnson-Kapanke) Checkai and William D. Kapanke. Tod was raised in West Salem, and graduated from West Salem High School in 1979.

Tod moved to La Center, Wash., in 1990, to pursue his work career. His mother had very special trips with her husband, Lou Checkai, to visit Tod in the Northwest. Tod loved the outdoors of Washington State. Tod's family is very appreciative of all his friends and classmates who always asked about Tod, and wanted to always pass along their greetings to him.

Tod is survived by his mother, Colleen (Lou) Checkai; brothers, Bruce Kapanke, (Valerie Manter), daughters, Kalyn and Kendra; Brian Kapanke, (Jane Jirsa), daughters, Jennifer (Jacob) Pederson, Jessica (Eric) Moilien; uncles, Fred Kapanke, (Pat) children, Dawn (David Fogel), Shawn (Heather) Kapanke; Doug Pfaff, daughter, Deelyn (Nate) Christianson; an aunt, Joanne Kapanke, children, Susan, David (Lynn); and special cousin, Gus Zabel. Tod was preceded in death by his father, William D. Kapanke; grandparents, Evelyn and Tennis Johnson, Rose and George Kapanke Sr.; uncle, George Kapanke Jr.; aunts, Adrienne Hagen, Diane Pfaff and Kathy (Johnson) Allen.

The family is holding a private burial to be held at a later date.