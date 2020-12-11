Menu
Tod William Kapanke
1960 - 2020
BORN
1960
DIED
2020

Tod William Kapanke

Tod William Kapanke passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Vancouver, Wash. Tod was born June 18, 1960, to Colleen (Johnson-Kapanke) Checkai and William D. Kapanke. Tod was raised in West Salem, and graduated from West Salem High School in 1979.

Tod moved to La Center, Wash., in 1990, to pursue his work career. His mother had very special trips with her husband, Lou Checkai, to visit Tod in the Northwest. Tod loved the outdoors of Washington State. Tod's family is very appreciative of all his friends and classmates who always asked about Tod, and wanted to always pass along their greetings to him.

Tod is survived by his mother, Colleen (Lou) Checkai; brothers, Bruce Kapanke, (Valerie Manter), daughters, Kalyn and Kendra; Brian Kapanke, (Jane Jirsa), daughters, Jennifer (Jacob) Pederson, Jessica (Eric) Moilien; uncles, Fred Kapanke, (Pat) children, Dawn (David Fogel), Shawn (Heather) Kapanke; Doug Pfaff, daughter, Deelyn (Nate) Christianson; an aunt, Joanne Kapanke, children, Susan, David (Lynn); and special cousin, Gus Zabel. Tod was preceded in death by his father, William D. Kapanke; grandparents, Evelyn and Tennis Johnson, Rose and George Kapanke Sr.; uncle, George Kapanke Jr.; aunts, Adrienne Hagen, Diane Pfaff and Kathy (Johnson) Allen.

The family is holding a private burial to be held at a later date.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 11, 2020.
We were saddened to hear of Tods passing, he was a neighbor for over 17 years. He was alway so kind and would do anything to help out others. May he now Rest In Peace.
Glenn and Diana Hantho
March 18, 2021
My family sends our thoughts and prayers to yours during this time. We got to know Tod these past couple of years and he will be greatly missed.
Gayle
January 9, 2021
I'm so very sorry for your loss. I have many fond memories of time spent with Tod.
Peggy Jeffers
December 11, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
[email protected]
December 11, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family .God Bless.
[email protected]
December 11, 2020
you have our deepest sympathies Todd was an awesome guy and I enjoyed spending time with him in school, as well as his whole family he will be missed.
Jill Carlson Schomberg
December 11, 2020
We are sorry to read about your son. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Joe and Mary Fisher
December 11, 2020
My sympathies to the entire family for your loss. Thoughts and prayers are with you during this rough time.
Valerie (Johnston) Huebsch
December 11, 2020
Deepest sympathy sent to all his loves. May happy memories comfort you all.
Deb (Meyer) Faust
December 11, 2020
So sorry for to hear of the loss of your son, Tod. Prayers for Gods peace at this difficult time.
Theresa Gentry
December 11, 2020
Have quite a few memories...tubing the Missussippi on the 4th, our canoe/camping trip, Bruce and Vals wedding, a trip to my parents lake.. The kaat tine I saw Tid was a trip that I took to Portland to visit him. We trekked through this "rainforest" to a Hot springs spa. My thoughts are with all of you. 1984?
Sarah Scott Hall
December 11, 2020
