Todd L. Michaels

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Todd L. Michaels, 61, of La Crescent passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, surrounded by family at the Mayo Health System in La Crosse, after a courageous battle with cancer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at the Church of the Crucifixion, 423 S. 2nd St., La Crescent. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church, with rosary beginning at 6:40 p.m. There will be visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass Wednesday. A private family entombment will take place Thursday in Crucifixion Catholic Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Crucifixion Catholic Church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent is assisting the family. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 15, 2020.
