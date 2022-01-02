Menu
Todd A. Lofald
Todd A. Lofald

Todd A. Lofald, 60, of Onalaska, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on December 27, 2021, two years after his diagnosis of Glioblastoma Multiforme (brain cancer).He was born on May 29, 1961, to Allen and Louise Lofald. On September 6, 1986, Todd married Mary Neveu. They were blessed with two children, Aaron and Emma.

Todd was a man of immense, yet humble, faith. He was very active at his church, First Lutheran in Onalaska, where he was President of the church council for over 10 years. He loved his church family, and Pastor Jason held a special place in his heart. Faith gave him peace with his prognosis early on. He felt he had nothing to fear, and for that we are so grateful.

Todd served as Controller and CFO at his family's business--Highlight Inc.--for 30 years. Todd took the family business to heart and saw so many of the employees, customers, and vendors as friends.

Todd was a car guy and was known for his 1940 Ford Coupe that he had restored with his Dad. He belonged to and served as treasurer to the Tristate Ford Club and enjoyed nothing more than going to car shows and gathering for club picnics with the guys to talk about their latest projects.

Throughout his life, family was of the highest importance. Some of his best times were spent up north fishing in Canada or snowmobiling in Duluth with his Dad, brothers, uncles, and cousins.

He loved people. During the last 2 years he made a genuine effort to let everyone that came into his life know how much they meant to him. He was the most wholesome and genuine person you will ever meet, with a huge, dimpled smile that lit up a room.

Our hearts are broken, yet full from the outpouring of love. He was a present and devoted son, the best husband and loving companion, the most caring and supportive dad, a fantastic brother, and a solid and genuine friend.

We will miss him terribly, but honestly feel he is right around the corner.

Todd is survived by his parents; his wife, Mary; his children, son Aaron and fiancé Gysselle Ordonez, and daughter Emma, along with his sister Kelly Radtke, brother Chris (Lori), brother Karl (Bette), sister-in-law Jayne (Doug) Niebruegge, sister-in-law Lynette (Mike) Wagner, brother-in-law Charles (Mary) Neveu, his twelve much loved nieces and nephews, Kersti, Mia (Luke), Alex and John, Elizabeth, Grace, and John, Paige, Anna, and Claire, and Brandon and Hadley, his best friend and neighbor, Tom Hougen, and many, many close cousins and friends.

We would like to thank Dr. John Udell for his persistence and dedication to Todd, and the skills of Neurosurgeon, Dr. Jason Waddell, his Oncologist, Dr. Paul Letendre for his care and compassion, Dr. Colin Driscoll for initial radiation treatment, and Dr. Steven Howard, his radiation Oncologist at UW Madison for the extra time he gave us with Todd. We agree with you that "the juice was worth the squeeze." Thanks to Dr. Howard's nurse, Theresa, for her calm and sweet personality. Thanks to his OT Heidi, and his PT Jackie for their kindness and patience. Thanks as well to our wonderful Gundersen Hospice nurses, you are angels on earth. He appreciated and loved each of you.

We want to give Todd the best send off we can, at the church he loved so much, surrounded by friends and family. We want this to happen in the safest way possible, so we will be holding off for a bit hopefully allow all the new COVID variants to dwindle enough to gather in a more welcoming manner.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
14 Entries
I read with such great sadness about Todd death. I am so very sorry. Such a good man.
Joan Lloyd
January 9, 2022
It was always fun to sit with Todd and Mary at our high school reunions! Todd never met a stranger and you could always feel the love between them❤ Sending my Love ❤
Michael Parr
Friend
January 7, 2022
Deepest sympathies to you all during this time of loss. Todd was a beloved guest, along with the rest of the highlight guys and family at the restaurant I work at. We always look forward to them coming in & over the years he and the rest of the guys have become an extension of our own families. Todd's humble presence & kind humor will remain with us forever. Praying for your family during this difficult time....
Bobbi Riley
Friend
January 5, 2022
Todd, will be missed so much. Todd and family would come into lunch at the restaurant that I work at. They would all walk in and we all said “ Hey, the High light guys are here”. We all got excited to see everyone together as we were his family too. My sincere condolence to family and friends! Todd you will be missed!
Meredith Moore
Friend
January 4, 2022
Our hearts are with you all. Todd was a man that made you want to be a better person. He was always so kind and positive. The world lost a fabulous person. Please know we care.
Dave and Barb Erickson
January 2, 2022
Though there is little comfort in words, we want to extend our heartfelt condolences to Mary and the Lofald family. The world has lost someone very special, and your grief is shared by many. You all will be in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Bob & Bev DiNicola
Friend
January 2, 2022
I went to school with Todd. He will be truly missed by me. He was a great person to be around.
David Arndt
Classmate
January 2, 2022
So sorry to hear this, thoughts and prayers to Mary and Family.
Was a great friend thru out HS, and a few years after (Devo concert!) we had many laughs, in sports and life. I have never met a more genuine human.
Am very happy to hear about his life accomplishments and how loved he was. Well deserved. Hugs to all!


Tim Sonday
Friend
January 2, 2022
I was a classmate of Todd's in high school. He was always so genuine and the smile he offered to everyone is unforgettable. May God bless all those that are grieving his passing.
Janene Perkins
January 2, 2022
One of the best people ever. It was a pleasure to know him. The world was a better place because of him. Big loss for society. Todd will be missed. Take care Bucky!
Pete Bacon
Classmate
January 1, 2022
I am so saddened by Todd's passing. Heaven gained an awesome angel.
Sandy Berger
Coworker
January 1, 2022
It was nice to talk with Todd this past summer at the family reunion. He will be missed. My friend and cousin.
Steve Elhardt
Family
January 1, 2022
I knew Todd from high school. Such a nice and all-around good guy. My sincere condolences to his family. RIP Todd.
Jennifer Kewin
Classmate
January 1, 2022
There will never be another like Todd. He treated his employees with such respect and kindness. He was and will continue to be missed.
Theresa Brueggeman
Coworker
January 1, 2022
