Todd J. Zurbuchen

LACROSSE - Todd J. Zurbuchen, 59, died suddenly in his home on Monday June 7, 2021. He was born on April 16, 1962 to Edward and Elizabeth (Johnson) Zurbuchen. Although his time on this earth was brief, his love of God, family and friends will endure. His sense of humor and kindness will be missed by all those who loved him.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Fairview Cemetery in Bangor. The Rev Roger Sachs will officiate. Online condolences may be left at www.Fossumfuneralhome.com.