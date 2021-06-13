Menu
Todd J. Zurbuchen
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fossum Funeral Home
510 2nd Ave S
Onalaska, WI

Todd J. Zurbuchen

LACROSSE - Todd J. Zurbuchen, 59, died suddenly in his home on Monday June 7, 2021. He was born on April 16, 1962 to Edward and Elizabeth (Johnson) Zurbuchen. Although his time on this earth was brief, his love of God, family and friends will endure. His sense of humor and kindness will be missed by all those who loved him.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Fairview Cemetery in Bangor. The Rev Roger Sachs will officiate. Online condolences may be left at www.Fossumfuneralhome.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Fairview Cemetery
Bangor, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Fossum Funeral Home
Sorry to hear about your loss, my sincere condolences to the Zurbuchen family.
Greg Estabrooks
June 28, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss. I had the pleasure of working with Todd in Trempealeau Group Home. My thoughts and prayers are with his family
Joyce Schneider
Work
June 26, 2021
God speed to your heavenly home my cousin, May you rest peacefully with our forefathers!!!
DuWayne Peters
Family
June 16, 2021
