Tommy Lee Washington-Prater

Tommy Lee Washington-Prater, 35, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse.

Tommy was born July 21, 1985, to Shelly Washington and Tommy Prater in Tacoma, Wash.

Tommy was preceded in death by his mother, Shelly; grandmother, Linda; aunts, Sherry and Frankie; great-grandmother, Shirley.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his father, Tommy; daughters, Shelly and Alaysia; his girl, Kimberley; uncles, Curtis and Lennell; grandfather, Raymond; cousins, Toney, LJ, Tyndall, Curtis Jr., Donnell, Warnell, Arnell, Ramona, Kanelldria and Raelen; as well as many close friends and extended family.

Tommy will be remembered mostly for the love he had for his family, his daughters, his girl, and his friends. Tommy was definitely the life of the party wherever he was. He had a laugh that was contagious and the ability to make anyone laugh with how funny he was.

Those who had the pleasure of knowing Tommy describe him as a great father, Tommy had a lot of personal talks with his daughter, Shelly, that kept them bonded. He loved to be goofy and make TikTok videos with his daughter, Alaysia, who he also shares a birthday with. A loving man to Kim, his wifey of 18 years. He is also described as caring, hilarious, big hearted, loyal, very stubborn, genuine, unique, annoying (if you know, you know), funny, loving, happy, a smack talker, teddy bear and as numerous people had to say, "A REAL ONE!"

Tommy will be greatly missed by anyone who had the chance to know him or be in his presence. Gone but never, ever to be forgotten! We love you, Tommy!

A gathering for family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse Chapel. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.