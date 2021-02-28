Menu
Trisha Bauer
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021

Trisha Bauer

Trisha Bauer, 54, died peacefully at UW Health in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, after a courageous battle with a brain aneurysm.

Trisha was born July 23, 1966, in Winona, Minn., to Sandra (Witt) and Fred Bauer.

After her parents' divorce, Trisha's mother, Sandra, would go on to marry Stanley Stetzer. Stanley saw Trisha as a daughter and raised her alongside his and Sandra's two children, Aaron and Bryan.

Trisha grew up in La Crescent, Minn., and graduated from La Crescent High School in 1984. She went on to attend UW-La Crosse, where she earned her bachelor's degree in business administration. She went on to work at UW-Madison and earned her master's degree there in industrial relations. Trisha loved her job at UW-Madison as a Human Resource Manager and all of the friends she worked with.

Trisha enjoyed spending time with her life partner, Tom Korpady, and their dog, Jessie whom she lived with in Sun Prairie, Wis. She looked forward to going to Florida every winter with Tom. Trisha also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her mom and favorite nephew, Adam.

Friends and colleagues remember Trisha as the life of the party. Her smile and personality was loved by everyone. We will all remember how caring she was and how she liked everybody she met.

Trisha is preceded in death by her grandparents, LeRoy and Annabelle Witt; grandparents, Fred and Lorraine Bauer; uncle, Gary Witt; and aunt, Connie Ball.

She is survived by her mother, Sandra Stetzer; her father, Fred Bauer; her stepfather, Stanley Stetzer; her life partner, Tom Korpady; brothers, Bryan Stetzer and Aaron Stetzer (Anne Miller); and her nephew, Adam Stetzer. She is also survived by her three special aunts, Vicky, Laurie and Karrie; as well as many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A private service was held on the day of her passing by Pastor Alyssa Mitchell and a celebration of life will be held July 24th at the Mindoro Lions Club.


Russ & Peg
March 7, 2021
Such a fun person to be around. Always looked forward to being around the two (three if you count Jessie) of them. Way, way too soon, and WAY too sad.
Russ & Peg
March 4, 2021
We feel for your loss. She would brighten every room was in and always exuded positivity. She will missed by all who knew her over the years.
Brett
March 3, 2021
My deepest condolences on your loss. Trisha was an immensely talented and dedicated colleague, and an even better human being. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Gareth Green
March 3, 2021
I am so sorry for the loss of your beautiful daughter.
Robyn Ross Wehlage
March 2, 2021
So sorry of hearing of Trisha's passing. I know how proud of her you were when we talked at work. My sympathy goes out to you and your family.
Mike King
March 1, 2021
Trisha was a dear friend and truly a very special and beautiful individual. I will miss her dearly. My condolences to Tom and Trisha's family.
Russell
February 28, 2021
Thinking of you all. Trisha was well loved. I look forward to celebrating her life with you in July.
Tracey Stanton
February 28, 2021
