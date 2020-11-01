Tyler E. William Weber

CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Tyler E. William Weber, 30, of Caledonia died at his country home Wednesday evening, Oct. 28, 2020. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at the Community Center, Eitzen, Minn. Karl Fruechte and Blaine Moe will officiate. Burial will follow services in the May's Prairie Cemetery, rural Lansing, Iowa. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at the Community Center. Tyler's family and friends have respectfully asked that those who will be attending to please be healthy, bring and wear a mask, and practice social distancing. To view his obituary in its entirety and offer his family online condolences, please visit the funeral homes website at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory, Caledonia is assisting his family in their time of need.