Tyler Eric Turben

WESTBY - Tyler Eric Turben, age 21, of Westby, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, March 20, 2022. He was born on December 27, 2000, at Vernon Memorial Hospital to Eric Turben and Lisa (Anderson) Kabat. Tyler graduated from Westby High School with the class of 2019. He enjoyed fishing, driving around in his 2018 Ford Fusion, and he found great joy with his dog, Luna. He loved his brother, Tanner, and sister, Isabella, and had a special bond with Bella. Following his graduation, he was employed by Call Construction and worked alongside his father building and remodeling Kwik Trip stores.

Survivors include his parents; Eric (his friend, Andrea Cade) Turben and Lisa (Paul) Kabat; his siblings: Tanner and Isabella Turben; his maternal grandparents: Gary and Sharon Anderson; his paternal grandparents: David and Elaine Turben; his great-grandmothers: Lois Selin and Margaret Turben; his aunt, Sara "YaYa" Anderson; his uncles: Brian (Melanie) Anderson, and Tory and Jeremy Turben; cousins: Arianna, Madison, and Elise Anderson, and Logan and Brye Turben; his great-aunts: Susan Hasoon, Sandra Sieber, Ann (Dennis) Christianson, Marilyn and Patricia Anderson; his great-uncles: Scott (Kathy) Sieber, and Keith Anderson. Tyler is further survived by other relatives and friends; his dog, Luna and his cat, Bear.

Tyler was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents: Robert and Irene Sieber and Veronica and Harvey Anderson; and his paternal great-grandfathers: Robert Selin and Gilbert Turben.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Viroqua. Fr. Matt Marshall will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Tyler will be laid to rest at the Viroqua Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

I love you forever....I like you for always....

as long as I'm living my baby you'll be.

I have no words...my heart is forever broken.

I love you so much. I will never ever be the same again.