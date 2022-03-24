Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Valeria Strozinsky

Valeria Strozinsky

TOMAH - Valeria "Val" Strozinsky (nee Kube), 94, met her Lord on March 20, 2022 in Richland Center.

Val was born in Crafton, Nebraska in 1927, to her parents, Joe and Tillie Kube. The Kube family moved to Wisconsin in 1930 and lived on their family farm. Val met the love of her life, Hollis Strozinsky, after graduating high school and the two were married in January of 1947. Together, they purchased a home in Tomah, Wisconsin, and raised eight incredible children.

In addition to spending time with her family, Val enjoyed singing in the St. Mary's Church choir, catching up with her high school classmates, playing golf, gardening and reading. Upon her husband's retirement from Ft. McCoy, the two found harmony in traveling around the country and spending time in their Tomah home.

Val is survived by her children: Christine (Ray) Habelman, Mark (Bonnie) Strozinsky, Michael (Sara) Strozinsky, Connie (Troy) Lau, Carol (Bryan) Netsch, Jim (Hope) Strozinsky and Catherine (Christopher) Contino, and her many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Hollis, daughter Carla, son John, nine loving brothers and sisters.

A celebration of life with family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 24, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I met Val when she was at Benedictine. My father Joe Steidl was down the hall from her. I thought of her often after dad passed. She had such a welcoming smile and always kind words. Please accept my sympathy. She was a ray of sunshine. I will continue to remember her that way.
Judy Fuchsteiner
Other
March 24, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results