Valeria Strozinsky

TOMAH - Valeria "Val" Strozinsky (nee Kube), 94, met her Lord on March 20, 2022 in Richland Center.

Val was born in Crafton, Nebraska in 1927, to her parents, Joe and Tillie Kube. The Kube family moved to Wisconsin in 1930 and lived on their family farm. Val met the love of her life, Hollis Strozinsky, after graduating high school and the two were married in January of 1947. Together, they purchased a home in Tomah, Wisconsin, and raised eight incredible children.

In addition to spending time with her family, Val enjoyed singing in the St. Mary's Church choir, catching up with her high school classmates, playing golf, gardening and reading. Upon her husband's retirement from Ft. McCoy, the two found harmony in traveling around the country and spending time in their Tomah home.

Val is survived by her children: Christine (Ray) Habelman, Mark (Bonnie) Strozinsky, Michael (Sara) Strozinsky, Connie (Troy) Lau, Carol (Bryan) Netsch, Jim (Hope) Strozinsky and Catherine (Christopher) Contino, and her many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Hollis, daughter Carla, son John, nine loving brothers and sisters.

A celebration of life with family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.