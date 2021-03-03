Menu
Valois Henry "Val" Palen
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Valois 'Val' Henry Palen

Valois "Val" Henry Palen, 90, formerly of La Crosse passed away in the loving presence of family at CentraCare - Monticello Care Center in Monticello, Minn., Monday, March 1, 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 130 Losey Blvd. S., La Crosse. A private family gathering will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church. Guests in attendance are kindly asked to wear a mask and adhere to distancing guidelines. The complete obituary, and the online guest book can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com. A live stream of the service can be viewed on the funeral home's Facebook page which can be accessed via the link provided in the obituary on www.schumacher-kish.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to CentraCare Health Monticello and Lewy Body Dementia Association.


Published by La Crosse Tribune from Mar. 3 to Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Memorial Gathering
11:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Blessed Sacrament Church
130 Losey Blvd South,, La Crosse., WI
Mar
13
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
The service will be live-streamed on Schumacher-Kish’s Facebook page,
WI
Mar
13
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
Blessed Sacrament Church
130 Losey Blvd South, La Crosse, WI
Condolences to the entire family. We are so sorry to hear of Val’s passing. We heard many stories of his youth with Cy and his brothers growing up. We pray for comfort and peace for his family at this time. Rest In Peace Val
Pam Palen
Family
May 1, 2021
So sad to hear of Val´s passing. Great guy to work for and a smart business man. Had a lot of respect for him. Condolences to his family. RIP Val
Jim Redalen
March 26, 2021
I knew Val for many, many years, mainly on a business level, but later as friends. I had alot of respect for his success in the business world, he was one of a kind and all of his competitors could not even get close to him and his savvy business knowledge. He once told me he trusted me as his advertising radio rep and that was a HUGE compliment coming from Val...I never forgot it. May you rest in peace and join the angels above!
Jeneen Ablan
Family
March 13, 2021
He was a leader in his field. He was respected by all competitors. LaCrosse was full of businesses trying to out class him. It didn’t happen. He gave youth to the youth. Thanks for the good times Val.
Michael Ablan
Friend
March 11, 2021
Val was a boss and a friend. Had many great times while working for him. Met a lot of awesome people....after all The Surf Lounge was the place to be on a Friday night! Rest in peace Val.
Sharon Roesler
March 11, 2021
My Dearest StepFather will be greatly missed and heaven will be a better place with another angel by the Lord's side. Rest in Peace you will never be forgotten.
Shelly Froehlich
March 10, 2021
He lived large. One of the last of the big personalities that made La Crosse a fun place to be. Thanks.
Joe Van Aelstyn
Acquaintance
March 9, 2021
Val, The best club owner you could work for in the Entertainment Business. He had an ear for the best music in his establishments though out the years. My favorite, the Surf Lounge, it was the a Class act, live music venue and he was proud to always be there to make sure things went well and customer were happy. Octoberfest and Friday 2 For 1 always comes to mind. It was a great time lots of dancing and conversations. He always cared about all his employees and had good talks with them about ideas and life. We will all miss him greatly. A caring man and definitely "One of a Kind"!!
Dennis Roesler
Friend
March 9, 2021
So sorry for you loss. I worked for Val at MaCamba Club as a cocktail waitress. Condolences & prayers for you & the family.
Sheri Latimer
Coworker
March 8, 2021
Sorry to hear of Val’s passing. Our condolences and prayers are with your family.
Brian Corbett
Friend
March 8, 2021
My condolences Dottie and the entire family. I have great memories of the Surf and Macamba club. Dottie, I worked with you at the hospital and remember when you shared your news of being engaged to Val. May your memories help you through your sorrows.
Lorri Fielding
Acquaintance
March 8, 2021
I worked as a bartender for Val at the "Surf" in 1963-64. He was always a fair and friendly employer, and actually fun to work with. Having "Charlie" around made it a great place to work!
Bruce Decheine
Friend
March 7, 2021
Val was a great influence on me too. I worked for him at the Macamba Club and the Surf Lounge. Demanding boss, but fair. I'm also one of the "mud monkeys". We had to empty his swimming pool with shovels and wheelbarrows after a mudslide filled it. I think it took us three days. And then he took us to Rudy's A&W in his pristine white Caddilac. It didn't matter that we were litteraly covered in mud. Great Guy!
Robert A Melbo
March 6, 2021
To Val's family....you have my deepest sympathy. I still remember when Val gave Gary and I a shetland pony, "Lightning". We thought he was the best Uncle ever. We had that pony for many years. May your fond memories sustain you during this time, while God graces you with healing and peace.
Susan (Palen) Reihl
March 4, 2021
Sorry to learn of your loss. I'm sure it has been a difficult time. My thoughts and prayers are for your family.
Evelyn Estenson
March 4, 2021
We are all thinking of you and your family during this time. Please let us know if there is anything we can do.
Olson Solar Energy
March 4, 2021
Olson Solar Energy
March 4, 2021
Wow, he actually was one of the people who influenced me at a young age I grew up in Lacrosse and back in the days spent time in his locations cuz 18 was the legal drinking age (1977) I was 18 my family was involved with Country Kitchens Located thru out Wi. I got into the bar/ restaurant business 40 years ago and almost bought the Surf nightclub from Val but ended up in Brownsville Mn. With the Sandbar. He was a great businessman and had lots of success in many ways.
I’m still in the business in Illinois with 4 locations. I say thanks for sharing information to me at a young age. If there is a bar in Heaven I’ll see you there.
Jeff Sanford
Acquaintance
March 3, 2021
Dottie and family; so very sorry to hear about Val. I will always have such fond memories of him. I can never say enough about how much he helped. I am in the process of building a new Mirage. When it is complete next fall I would love to plant a tree on the property in his memory. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Love Jeff
Jeff Woodruff
March 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 19 of 19 results