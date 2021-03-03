Valois 'Val' Henry Palen

Valois "Val" Henry Palen, 90, formerly of La Crosse passed away in the loving presence of family at CentraCare - Monticello Care Center in Monticello, Minn., Monday, March 1, 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 130 Losey Blvd. S., La Crosse. A private family gathering will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church. Guests in attendance are kindly asked to wear a mask and adhere to distancing guidelines. The complete obituary, and the online guest book can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com. A live stream of the service can be viewed on the funeral home's Facebook page which can be accessed via the link provided in the obituary on www.schumacher-kish.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to CentraCare Health Monticello and Lewy Body Dementia Association.