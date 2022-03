Vera was an amazing woman. She had a love for life, and enjoyed cooking, baking, bowling, and kids, and the Packers. She had a very sharp mind, and oftentimes could remember facts and dates better than anyone else. She was a strong, intelligent and fun-loving woman whom I will miss in my life. Hope to see you on the other side dear Vera. Safe journey. Much love and thanks. Cheryl Miller

Cheryl Millet Family March 4, 2021